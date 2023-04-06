Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.80.24 patch notes: All you need to know

As Minecraft's Trails & Tales update approaches, Mojang has been releasing regular betas and previews for both Java and Bedrock Edition. The latest Bedrock preview debuted with version 1.19.80.24.

If players are looking for a Bedrock preview that adds a ton of new content, this isn't the release for them. As Mojang stated back in March, most of the remaining previews and betas released in the lead-up to the 1.20 update will be bug fixes and small content additions.

When it comes to preview 1.19.80.24, most of the changes implemented have been minor bug fixes and tiny quality-of-life alterations.

There is also one particular aspect of Minecraft's UI that will be reverted while Mojang sorts out a solution to a particular problem.

Complete patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.19.80.24

When Mojang released its patch notes for Bedrock 1.19.80.24, the studio maintained that the preview focused heavily on reducing "pesky bugs" and improving the overall stability and performance of Bedrock Edition across its compatible platforms.

Considering the experimental features implemented in the Preview Program that forecast content coming in update 1.20, bugs were going to naturally appear as a result.

Here are all the changes and fixes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.80.24:

Several crashes that occur during gameplay have been fixed.

Simulation distance no longer resets to its default value when players create a world or join an existing one.

A bug keeping certain items from being equipped to armor stands has been fixed.

The change made to the Creative Mode inventory regarding focusing the keyboard input in the search bar has been reversed. Mojang has done so while it attempts to address an underlying problem.

While using the Pocket UI on mobile devices, hovering over enchantments in an enchanting table interface now properly displays the enchantment names.

The Q and E keys can now be used as shortcuts again in Creative Mode's inventory screen.

The InteractComponent function in resource and behavior packs now works as intended while players are sneaking.

If players wish to download this Minecraft Bedrock preview, they can do so on Xbox consoles, the Windows 10/11 Edition on PC, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices via their respective app stores.

If players have already opted into the Preview Program or have installed the preview on the Minecraft Launcher, their game application should automatically update now that the latest iteration has been released.

It's also important to keep in mind that Minecraft Bedrock previews and Java snapshots are unstable builds and may still have glitches and crashes. These betas are used specifically to test future updates and for players to supply feedback to Mojang's bug report site.

Whenever players start up these experimental versions of the game, they should back up existing worlds before they're used. Some mods and add-ons will naturally not be compatible with the current experimental version.

Hopefully, Minecraft fans won't have to wait much longer for the Trails & Tales update to make its debut. Ideally, all the testing and bug reporting done in betas like the 1.19.80.24 preview will be incredibly helpful toward making the major 1.20 update more stable and relatively free of glitches.

Poll : 0 votes