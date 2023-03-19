How to install Minecraft snapshot 20w14∞

The release of Minecraft snapshots is sometimes more exciting for players than the actual updates. These test versions allow them to try the features that will be released in stable versions months into the future.

Snapshots are test versions for Java Edition that may be slightly unstable. The developers release these test versions so that players can test out experimental features and report any bugs or glitches they may come across. Doing so will help the team improve the gameplay experience before releasing the new content.

Minecraft guide: Steps to download snapshot 20w14∞, features explored

Released on April 1, 2020, the Minecraft 20w14∞ snapshot blew everyone's minds until they realized that it was an April Fool's joke. It was announced to have been released for "The Ultimate Content Update" and boasted of having infinite dimensions.

Other noteworthy features of the update include funky portals that can be used to access other dimensions, a great-looking set of stairs, and a box of infinite books. Throwing a book with anything written in it into a Nether portal turns the latter into funky portal blocks and also changes the color of the inner part.

Placing a box of infinite books on the ground and right-clicking on it drops a book with random stuff written on it.

How to download

Although this snapshot update was released a few years back, many players want to try it out to see the different variations of the dimensions. Here are the steps that you can follow to install the 20w14∞ snapshot:

Step 1: Open the official Minecraft launcher.

Step 2: Navigate to the Installations tab.

Step 3: Enable Snapshots under versions from the top-right corner.

Step 4: Click on New Installation.

Step 5: Write down any name for the installation. In Versions, scroll down to find 20w14∞. Since this is a fairly old build, you will have to scroll a lot. Once found, click on Create.

After you're done with the last step, the 20w14∞ snapshot will be created and you can play it from the launcher. It is important to note that opening the game for the first time may take a while as the required files will need to be downloaded.

Things to note before installing 20w14∞ snapshot

Since this is a snapshot and not a stable update, here are a few things players should know before installing it:

Snapshots are exclusive to Java Edition, and unfortunately, no beta or preview was released for Bedrock Edition with the same features.

The infinite snapshot may be unstable on some users' systems, especially when entering a dimension with many features clustered in a small space. Frame drops and occasional lag is expected in this version.

Worlds created in this snapshot might be messed up when accessed in the newer game versions.

Opening single-player worlds created in a different version may corrupt the world. Therefore, it is recommended that players create a backup before accessing any world in snapshots.

Minecraft tends to remove older snapshot folders from the .minecraft\versions directory when the launcher is closed. To prevent losing important data, copying the newly created snapshot folder to a secure location is recommended.

Since a lot can go wrong with snapshots, players usually install them to check out the experimental features and then wait for the stable release.

Poll : 0 votes