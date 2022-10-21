How to test new Minecraft features in Bedrock and Java Edition?

Mojang recently released Minecraft snapshot 22w42a and preview 1.19.50.21, where they added all the new 1.20 update features. These additions were revealed during Mojang's annual live show, where the developers also discussed the rest of the update.

This year, the makers of the 1.20 update will be taking a different approach, revealing only those features that are 100% complete. This will also allow them to showcase new features in snapshots and preview versions much sooner.

Although both Java and Bedrock Edition beta versions have new features, you must go through extra actions to use them in the game.

Steps to test new Minecraft features in Java and Bedrock Edition

Java Edition

Select the data pack when creating a new world in the latest Minecraft snapshot (Image via Mojang)

The new snapshot is Minecraft snapshot 22w42a and is essentially directed towards the new 1.19.3 incremental update. Mojang will not be starting the 1.20 update snapshots until all the features are introduced and ready to be tested together.

This time, the regular world in the snapshot will not have new features. Instead, a unique experimental data pack needs to be activated to get them. Here are all the steps you need to take to explore the new additions in the snapshot:

Select and download the latest snapshot from the official launcher Create a new world in it Select the 'Data Packs' tab on the world creation page Activate both '1.20 features' and 'bundles' data packs by pressing on their logo Create the world and explore all the new features

The data pack that will activate the new additions in the latest Minecraft snapshot (Image via Mojang)

All the new 1.20 update features will come under this particular data pack and need to be activated before creating a new world. No existing world will work since that data pack will only work on newly created worlds in the snapshot.

Bedrock Edition

Create an ordinary world and press the edit button to activate experimental Minecraft features (Image via Mojang)

First, you need to get the Minecraft Preview game version, where deals will all have untested features and changes. This will be available in the Microsoft store, Xbox store, or on iOS TestFlight. The latest preview, 1.19.50.21, contains the new 1.20 update additions. Here are all the steps that you need to follow to test them:

Open the Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21 Create a regular new world Leave the world and press the edit button on the world recently created Scroll down to the 'Experimental' toggle section and turn on 'Next Major Update.' The game will create a copy of that world marked as experimental. This world will have all the new features.

Turn on the 'Next major update' toggle in a world to activate the new features (Image via Mojang)

Make sure that no other game version can access this particular experimental world since it will not have the latest additions. The game backs up your world to ensure that the original one remains safe and without any bugs. Technically, you can choose any existing world and turn on its experimental features since the game will apply it to the copy and not the original.

