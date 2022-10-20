Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21 patch notes: Camel, bamboo wood, and more added under experimental features

Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21 was recently released by Mojang. This particular beta version is fascinating since it adds new features that will be released with the Minecraft 1.20 update. Developers announced the new expansion during their annual live show, where they revealed a bunch of new features and their new approach towards releasing the next update.

Fans can download this preview update and toggle the experimental button while creating a new world. This toggle will enable all the new 1.20 update features in the world for players to explore. The patch notes released by Mojang explain the preview and the additions in more detail.

Experimental features patch notes for Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21

As with every preview version, Mojang released a detailed list of all the changes they brought in Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21. They posted the full patch notes on their official website. Here are some of the main points from it, especially regarding the new features under the experimental toggle:

Introducing the next major update experimental toggle. Help us try out and develop the new following primary update content!

Please remember worlds that have used Experimental toggles will permanently be flagged as Experimental. We recommend keeping these Experimental worlds as separate copies from your main saves. More information can be found in this article.

Bamboo Wood Types

Added new base blocks for Bamboo Wood types

Added recipes for Bamboo Wood types

Added Bamboo Flooring block variants

Added Bamboo Raft and Raft with Chest

Camel

Added Camel base mob functionality

Added two-seat rider functionality to Camel

Add Dashing ability to Camel

Camels randomly sit down for a short amount of time

Camels can spawn in desert villages

Camel is a tall animal, and the rider is high enough in the air that melee mobs can’t reach them.

Camels can be found in desert villages in Minecraft Preview 1.19.50.21 (Image via Mojang)

Chiseled Bookshelf

A new, chiseled variation of the Bookshelf

Crafted with 6 Planks and 3 Wooden Slabs

Can store Books, Books and Quills, and Enchanted Books

Holds up to 6 Books

Keeps the stories and lore of your world safe

Comparators can detect the last book placed/removed

Perfect for hiding secrets in your spooky library

Hanging Sign

Added Hanging Signs, which can be placed beneath and on the side of a block

Added Hanging Signs of all wood types and recipes

Hanging Signs can be placed under narrow blocks with center support

Hanging Signs have their specific UI when writing a text on the sign

Bamboo wood set, hanging signs, and chiseled bookshelves are added to the preview (Image via Sportskeeda)

Minecraft preview 1.19.50.21 also gets the new default skins introduced by Mojang during the live show called Ari, Efe, Zuri, Sunny, Makena, Kai, and Noor. They will be available to try in the dressing room.

Apart from these new features, several quality-of-life changes and bug fixes have been in Bedrock Edition. As developers try to bring both editions closer, they encounter issues that are being rectified immediately. It also contains several technical changes and updates.

