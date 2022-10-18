Seven new default skins coming before Minecraft 1.20 update

During the Minecraft 1.20 update phase, Mojang will be releasing seven brand new default skins to select from when new players enter the sandbox game. This is one of the most monumental moments for the game since new default skins are being added for the very first time.

Minecraft @Minecraft



#MinecraftLive Alex and Steve will be joined by seven new default skins to help you tell your Minecraft stories! But wait, don’t Sunny, Efe, and Noor look wildly familiar? Alex and Steve will be joined by seven new default skins to help you tell your Minecraft stories! But wait, don’t Sunny, Efe, and Noor look wildly familiar? #MinecraftLive https://t.co/LrCeTxl32A

For over a decade, the popular sandbox game only had two default skins – Steve and Alex. They have been the face and the in-game body for millions of players as they start their journey with the game. This will soon change as these new skins will be available to everyone in just a few months time.

All about new default skins coming before Minecraft 1.20 update

During their annual live show that took place a few days ago, Mojang started off the Minecraft 1.20 update section by announcing new default skins that will be released soon.

Before the live show, several trailers released by Mojang had new characters other than Steve and Alex. This sparked a lot of debate and discussion as to who they could be. These unknown player characters have featured in loads of trailers and teasers. Hence, Mojang finally decided to release them in the official game.

Lady Agnes and Chi Wong, the developers, explained how they want players to feel represented in the sandbox game. This is why they added new default skins with different designs and skin colors.

Names for each skin

These new default skins for Minecraft 1.20 update will also have special names, just like Steve and Alex (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like the old default skins in the game that have names, the seven new default skins that are being added during the Minecraft 1.20 update phase will also be given their own names.

As mentioned in the picture provided above, the names of these new skins are Sunny, Kai, Makena, Zuri, Efe, Ari, and Noor. Each and every skin has different eyes, hairstyles, skin colors and clothing, allowing players to choose from various options.

Though most seasoned players will have custom skins applied to their game, there are still thousands of newcomers who can use them to feel represented and closer to their in-game character.

When will new skins release and how to apply them

Official live show article mentions that the skins will release on November 29 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although these new skins were announced under the Minecraft 1.20 update section of the live show, they will be released much sooner than the update itself. Mojang didn't announce its release date during the live show, but one of their official articles mentions that they will be available to gamers from November 29. Fans will only have to wait a month to explore all seven of them.

For the Java Edition, users can simply head to the official launcher on November 29 and find the new skins under the 'Skins' tab on the top left side of the screen.

For Bedrock Edition, users can go to the dressing room and create a new character. While creating a new skin, users will find the new default skins added to the game.

Remember, both the official launcher and the Bedrock Edition need to be updated to the latest version.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes