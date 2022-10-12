How to get skins for Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition in 2022

Wearing a skin in Minecraft is one of the surest ways that players can express themselves. To that end, the game's community has created a virtually endless collection of skins for players to equip and show off.

The process of changing one's skin in Minecraft can be slightly different, depending on the edition of the game being played. Furthermore, certain versions of the game have different types of access to skins.

Fortunately, if a player wants to change their skin in either Java or Bedrock Editions, they have more than enough tools at their disposal to do so.

Installation is a bit different for each platform, but the process of doing so shouldn't be difficult for most players.

Players can find the Minecraft skins they like from many sources, depending on the game version

Before installing a skin, it goes without saying that players will need to find the one they like. The good news is that the internet is chock full of skin options created by fellow players, and many websites even offer the ability to create one.

Bedrock Edition players also have access to the Minecraft Marketplace, which offers free and paid skins through Mojang's Minecoin currency.

Steps to install a skin in Java Edition

The Skindex is one of the top skin aggregators for the Minecraft community (Image via The Skindex)

Find a skin you like and download its image file. Some great sites for downloading skins include The Skindex (Minecraftskins.com) or NameMC (Minecraftskins.net). Once you've downloaded the image file for your skin (it's typically in .PNG format), head to Minecraft.net and log in to your account. Under the image labeled for Java Edition, click on the link to change your skin. Select the model you'd like your skin to use and upload the .PNG file by pressing the "Select File" button. Your skin should update automatically, though it may take a few moments if you're currently in-game.

Steps to install a custom skin in Bedrock Edition

Download your skin from a reputable site like you would in Java Edition. Open Bedrock Edition and select the "Dressing Room" button. Navigate to an unused skin. The icon should have a plus symbol on it. Click on this symbol and select "Create Character." On the left sidebar, select the green icon that shows a coat hanger. This will bring you to the skin selection screen. Under "Owned Skins," select the grayed-out skin. Press "Choose New Skin" in the bottom-right corner. Select your skin's .PNG file. You can now use this skin in-game. Keep in mind that console Bedrock players may not have access to this feature.

Steps to download and install a skin from Minecraft Marketplace

Open Bedrock Edition and select "Marketplace" from the main menu. Once the marketplace opens and loads, click on the "Skin Packs" button. Alternatively, search for a specific skin by using the search function and clicking the spyglass icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Click the thumbnail of a skin pack you'd like to download. This will bring you to the pack's page. Press the Minecoin button or the one below it that allows downloading using real-world currency directly. If the pack is free, simply click on the "Download" button. Return to the main menu and open the dressing room function. Import the skin by selecting the character model with the plus icon and clicking on "Create Classic Skin." Scroll down the scroll bar on the left side of the screen until you find your desired skin and click on it. Your skin is now ready to use. Exit the dressing room and enjoy.

Unfortunately, Bedrock users on consoles likely don't have the ability to upload custom skins, which means the marketplace is their sole source of skin uploads. Perhaps this will change in the future if Mojang makes accommodations, but the marketplace still has a ton of excellent skins to utilize to bring out your personal flair.

