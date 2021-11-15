5 best texture packs on Minecraft Marketplace

The Minecraft Marketplace is Minecraft’s in-game store. It is used by creators from the Minecraft community to create and upload their own designs for the game. Players can purchase many different player skins, texture packs, worlds, maps, etc., from this store. Both free and paid items are available on the marketplace, and community creators are paid the money that players spend on what they have designed.

There are a ton of texture packs on the Minecraft Marketplace, which can be free or paid. They are used by players to spruce up the rather blocky and noisy textures of Minecraft. Texture packs can range from ones that make Minecraft look like a fantasy game with hues of pink and white or others that make everything dark and spooky.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 texture packs on the Minecraft Marketplace

5) Steampunk - Original Textures

Steampunk Texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

This texture pack brings with it a steampunk setting to Minecraft. All textures are changed to appear as if they are from old times. The textures are in high definition, and the texture pack is perfect for players who want to build and create innovative designs in Minecraft.

4) Kiki Textures

The Kiki's textures texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

This texture pack makes Minecraft colorful and vibrant. It enhances the pinks, purples, greens and blues in the game to an almost neon esthetic. Every mob has its color changed or enhanced. New skins for players have been added as well. Overall, it is a bright and cheerful texture pack that will make sure the player never gets bored in Minecraft.

3) Ultra modern texture pack

This texture pack is for the builders and creators out there. It adds some super realistic and high definition textures to Minecraft’s blocks. The pack's esthetic is built on modern houses and furnishings. Builds like modern apartments and mansions are the best designs to try out this texture pack in.

2) Rose petal texture pack

The Rose Petal texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

This texture pack completely revamps how blocks look in Minecraft. With its realistic HD textures, it is quite demanding in terms of PC resources. However, it is beautiful to look at and can be used for building and constructing custom structures across the Minecraft world. It contains some medieval textures as well.

1) Legendary Texture pack

The legendary texture pack stays true to its name and adds a plethora of new textures to Minecraft. It completely overhauls the game’s textures, with new ones for mobs, blocks, structures and even player skins. From striders and chickens to the Ender Dragon, every mob in the game has a new texture.

