Top 5 Minecraft resource packs for realistic textures (2021)

Minecraft is one of the most popular games of all time. Despite starting off as an indie title, it exhibits every quality associated with AAA games, and now has over 140 million active players a month. While Minecraft is an industry leader in terms of its world generation, simplicity, and other gaming elements, it lacks in one area: visuals.

While vanilla Minecraft is considered by many to be the best version of the game, some people want a more realistic touch to their games. This is where resource packs come in. These packs completely revamp the textures in Minecraft while retaining the vanilla feel of the game.

5 ultra-realistic resource packs for Minecraft in 2021

Listed below are five of the best Minecraft resource packs for realistic textures.

5) HardTop Vanilla Accurate

The HardTop Vanilla Accurate Resource Pack. (Image via Minecraft)

This resource pack upscales every texture in Minecraft, making them look more realistic. It introduces depth in blocks and other structures. While zooming in (this feature requires Optifine), players can notice the intricacy in the textures of blocks. It maintains the features of vanilla Minecraft and increases the resolution of the game's textures.

Download the HardTop Vanilla Accurate resource pack here.

4) Realism Mats

The Realism Mats Resource pack (Image via Minecraft)

This resource pack, while also upscaling the map's resolution, adds custom models for blocks in the game. For example, crafting tables have added depth and now contain a small 3D book on their side. The depth setting for each block can be found with this resource pack.

Download the Realism Mats resource pack here.

3) Brixel

The Brixel resource pack. (Image via Minecraft)

This resource pack allows players to turn their Minecraft world into one built with Lego bricks. Lego is quite similar to Minecraft’s block world, so it is not surprising to see it come about. Everything in the pack is built from Lego blocks, giving the player an artistic and kid-friendly experience.

Download the Brixel resource pack here.

2) Luna HD

The Luna HD resource pack (Image via Minecraft)

This resource pack brings total photorealism to Minecraft. The textures are upscaled to an absurdly high resolution and the grass, when examined closely, looks just like the real thing. Also, crafting benches have small tools hanging from them. As an additional feature, shadows are present around the map, like a shader pack.

Download the Luna HD resource pack here.

1) RTX Ray Tracing Resource Pack

This resource pack adds textures similar to when RT (Ray Tracing) is used with Minecraft. This is a free alternative for people who do not own an RTX-compatible graphics card. This pack introduces dynamic lighting and reflections as seen with RTX Compatible GPUs. Players can simulate the performance of an RTX card even if they don’t happen to own one.

Download the RTX Ray Tracing resource pack here.

Realistic resource packs make Minecraft extremely beautiful to look at, and in many cases, can be an improvement to the game, finally capitalizing on its visual side.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee