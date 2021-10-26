5 best vanilla Minecraft mods

Minecraft is known for having a plethora of different mods at its disposal. Mods add content and different features to the game, many of which are based on convenience.

Vanilla Minecraft is regarded by many veterans as the best version of Minecraft. However, some mods tweak Minecraft on a small scale and add features that can be quite useful to the game, like making it more convenient to perform certain actions. Mods like these make Minecraft even simpler and retain the vanilla feel of the game without changing too much.

Best mods to tweak vanilla Minecraft

5) What's That Slot?

This mod shows the player everything that can be used inside an item slot by holding the shift button over a specific slot. For example, when using a furnace, the player can just hold shift over the fuel slot, which will show them everything that can be used in it. This even works with modded blocks, which is very helpful when using multiple mod packs.

4) Smart HUD

This mod adds some new slots to the right of the player’s hotbar, which will display specific items that are not currently in the hotbar. The list of items that this section displays is completely customizable and works perfectly with other mods as well. For example, items like clocks and compasses can be stored in these slots to allow for other essentials to be stored in the hotbar.

3) KleeSlabs

In Minecraft, players cannot break slabs individually if they are placed together. Two slabs usually fuse into one block, and when broken, the whole block breaks, and not just one slab. This can be annoying and inconvenient in many cases. The KleeSlabs mod fixes this and allows for individual slabs to be broken. It is a simple mod but is quite effective.

2) Just Enough Items (JEI)

Minecraft has a lot of items, and remembering the recipe for each one of them can sometimes be tedious. This mod is extremely convenient, to the point of it being almost necessary.

The Just Enough Items mod allows players to search for the crafting recipe of any block or item in the game. The player can quickly search for the item and find its recipe. This mod is even more helpful with other modded items added in the game.

1) MineMenu

This is another mod that will be very helpful to have installed. Minecraft has a lot of keybinds, and sometimes these keys can start conflicting with each other. This mod aims to fix that. The player can assign anything to all the slots in the menu, which resembles a weapon wheel, as seen in many modern video games. Overall, this mod is very helpful and saves a lot of time.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

