5 best Minecraft-themed Lego sets

Minecraft is one of the best-selling video games in the gaming industry’s history, with over 238 million copies sold, and a monthly player base of 140 million players.

With sales going this high up, it comes as no surprise that the “Minecraft” brand has a lot of merchandise. It has expanded into other Minecraft-themed products as well.

Lego, a brand that is also based on blocks, is one of the most popular toy brands ever. So the collaboration between Minecraft and Lego should come as no surprise. The two have worked together for a long time, releasing Lego sets based on Minecraft. Listed below are five of the best sets that are available.

Top 5 Minecraft-themed Lego sets that will be very difficult to put down

5) The Skeleton Attack

The Skeleton Attack Lego set (Image via LEGO)

Skeletons are one of Minecraft’s most iconic mobs, and this Lego set is all about them. This 457-piece set contains two regular skeletons along with a skeleton horseman.

The skeleton horseman even has an enchanted helmet on his head. Apart from this, a trapdoor can be found at the top of the set, with Minecraft’s very own Steve getting his own figure.

4) The Polar Igloo

A Polar bear from the Polar Igloo Lego set (Image via Lego)

This 278-piece Lego set comes with a plethora of white pieces, as it is set in the snowy biome. Kids can make an igloo with a detachable roof, which can allow them to play inside it as well.

A fishing rod piece is included to simulate fishing. Players can also launch arrows with a skeleton figure that can be built. The highlight of the set are, of course, the polar bears.

3) The Zombie Cave

The Zombie Cave Lego set (Image via Lego)

This set has 241 pieces and simulates a cave filled with zombies in Minecraft. With features like a button to activate TNT, and elements of coal, gold, diamond, and redstone, this set is one of the most creative ones out there.

Bats can be seen hanging upside down on the cave pieces, with the highlight being the creepy, yet cute, zombie figure.

2) The Melon Farm

The Melon Farm Lego set (Image via Lego)

This Lego set is the smallest one on this list, with just 69 pieces. It simulates a melon farm in Minecraft and comes with models of tiny melons and a villager. It also includes Steve riding a pig with a carrot on a stick, a chest, and a “Creeper” figure. As a bonus, an extra carrot is also available.

1) The Nether Railway

The Nether Railway Lego set (Image via Lego)

The Nether Railway Lego set is one of the most unique items on this list, as it concerns the Nether realm. It is primarily made of red and orange colored pieces, which represent Netherrack and lava respectively.

The highlight of this set is a railway system going through the middle of the set, which includes Steve sitting in a Minecart, riding it along the railway system. The set also contains a zombified piglin and Magma cubes.

With both Lego and Minecraft having garnered massive popularity, there have been several collaborations between the two over the years. Lego sets are perfect for Minecraft, and make it feel all the more real due to their blocky nature.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

