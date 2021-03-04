Minecraft star Dream claps back at people who call his merch "boring" by trolling Nike, Adidas and Supreme

Minecraft star Dream recently clapped back at all those who have been calling his merchandise "boring" by hilariously trolling Nike, Adidas and Supreme for their relatively simple designs.
The 21-year-old faceless YouTuber is one of the most popular content creators on the internet today. He has developed a unique brand over time.
A vital extension of his global brand is the Dream Shop, which sells Dream-themed products such as hoodies, beanies, shirts and even adorable tops for kittens.
Despite the merchandise being a massive hit with most of his fans, there's a disgruntled section of the fanbase who labeled his latest merch drop as "boring" and "overpriced."
Dream decided to retort back by highlight the simples clothing designs of retail giants like Nike, Adidas, and Supreme.
Dream appeared to take offence with one comment in particular. One user claimed that he/she could recreate Dream's designs on MS Paint. Dream rightly pointed out the level of effort that goes into producing merchandise is not an easy task.
Twitter reacts to Dream trolling Nike, Adidas and Supreme
One of the big complaints that critics have with his merch is the relatively simplistic design. It comprises his trademark smiley face. The minimalist smiley face has become a feature of his brand.
Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions, extending support to Dream and his merch. Some of the responses were quite hilarious.
Here are a few:
A few fans also referred to fellow Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound's merchandise, which bears a striking resemblance to Supreme's design template.
Dream later clarified that he was not making fun of GeorgeNotFound's merch.
Despite facing criticism online for his merch, Dream can certainly take solace in the fact that he has an army of fans who are always ready to support him and his merch.