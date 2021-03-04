Minecraft star Dream claps back at people who call his merch "boring" by trolling Nike, Adidas and Supreme

Minecraft star Dream recently clapped back at all those who have been calling his merchandise "boring" by hilariously trolling Nike, Adidas and Supreme for their relatively simple designs.

The 21-year-old faceless YouTuber is one of the most popular content creators on the internet today. He has developed a unique brand over time.

A vital extension of his global brand is the Dream Shop, which sells Dream-themed products such as hoodies, beanies, shirts and even adorable tops for kittens.

Despite the merchandise being a massive hit with most of his fans, there's a disgruntled section of the fanbase who labeled his latest merch drop as "boring" and "overpriced."

40 dollars for a line and two dots pic.twitter.com/f7rMsbLZ9A — el swag ︎ (@massive_cranium) March 2, 2021

i can literally make this type of shirt. just get me a sharpie and a green shirt and boom, Dream merch. now your parents won’t have to waste 25 dollars on this boring fucking shit pic.twitter.com/qX3A2sTj5w — Bag Man (@Geek_Mann_) March 4, 2021

Dream decided to retort back by highlight the simples clothing designs of retail giants like Nike, Adidas, and Supreme.

“I could draw it in paint”



could you also have a facility, ship tens of thousands of orders, have a website, hire and maintain tens of people with good conditions, get all the high quality printing equipment, customer support, etc etc



draw it in paint then !! — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 4, 2021

Dream appeared to take offence with one comment in particular. One user claimed that he/she could recreate Dream's designs on MS Paint. Dream rightly pointed out the level of effort that goes into producing merchandise is not an easy task.

Twitter reacts to Dream trolling Nike, Adidas and Supreme

One of the big complaints that critics have with his merch is the relatively simplistic design. It comprises his trademark smiley face. The minimalist smiley face has become a feature of his brand.

Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions, extending support to Dream and his merch. Some of the responses were quite hilarious.

Here are a few:

"dream's merch is just a smiley face, it's boring"



it's LITERALLY his brand tf? — min ✧･ﾟ: * venti haver (real) (@missingzhongli) March 4, 2021

people complain how boring dream's merch design is & telling people why they're buying it.... like its their money & why do u care? that's not any of ur business? if u like a diff designs then go find another that'd suit ur likings... its not like u're required to like his merch — kary. (@karywastaken) March 4, 2021

i rlly don’t see why people call dream’s merch boring. he takes a fucking smile n makes crazy ass designs with them. have they seen his yt sub goal merch?? his coins??? i’ve never seen a youtuber have pet merch!! and it’s all affordable and arrives in a reasonable amount of time — sav ꩜ (@quacksav) March 4, 2021

also people have to remember dream has a brand, he made the smile and the blob his brand for a reason. its simple and its recognizable. the merch is recognizable if you know what to look for, its not boring, just simple and part of his overall brand. 🥴 — amelie :) asleep (@hackcIients) March 4, 2021

I like that it's a smiley face, it's generalized meaning that anyone can wear it and feel comfortable wearing it in public but it's still recognizable. It's also very positive branding, how much happier and more pure of a message can you get then a smiley face!? — Captain Puffy - Cara (@CptPuffy) March 4, 2021

ppl say dreams merch is ugly then walk around in this pic.twitter.com/i5fYvnYdnI — joey :3 (@gnfpaw) March 3, 2021

Okay lad you got em there. pic.twitter.com/y0wFL6F5Ra — Liv :) (@LIVERINIO) March 4, 2021

U caught them pic.twitter.com/zIMfJrrKzF — Jacob/CHECK PINNED FOR ART📌 (@ItsYaakoob) March 4, 2021

people buys the most expensive stuff with the most plain ass designs then complain how the dream merch hoodie is boring... like.... — kary. (@karywastaken) March 4, 2021

"dream's merch is boring it's just a smiley face" would you have rather wear this pic.twitter.com/9IbZfC4fjW — luzy !! (@AD0REJAC0BS) March 4, 2021

EXACTLY like a smiley face is universal, unless they know about dream people wouldn't assume its merch. also it's way easier to style and a lot cuter. some youtuber merch has like quotes too which is just very LOUD for my taste, like I dont want an obscure reference on my shirt. — Jacy (@SmileySkeppy) March 4, 2021

dream merch has the added bonus of letting u smile while wearing a mask — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) March 4, 2021

all youtubers have some kind of simplistic overpriced merch but none of yall want to talk about these because you hate dream and only dream 🥰



btw all merch is over $40 pic.twitter.com/NCdrJwAefX — noël / blake • ifb (@idotsofficial) March 4, 2021

A few fans also referred to fellow Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound's merchandise, which bears a striking resemblance to Supreme's design template.

is this a call out to george pic.twitter.com/1uy5A459qZ — ang! (@angiesdreaming) March 4, 2021

ummmm sir you just roasted your friends merch.... pic.twitter.com/gBVTkZ4K0y — kayl¿? (0 days dnf free) (@gogysfavourite) March 4, 2021

george looking at this like: pic.twitter.com/6t0g4GUoh1 — tricia :)) (@nowayitstricia) March 4, 2021

Dream later clarified that he was not making fun of GeorgeNotFound's merch.

also not a diss on George, the point is a lot of people’s favorite stuff to wear is simple :)) — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 4, 2021

Despite facing criticism online for his merch, Dream can certainly take solace in the fact that he has an army of fans who are always ready to support him and his merch.