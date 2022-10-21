5 best Minecraft 1.19.2 seeds for villages

Villages in Minecraft are advantageous structures for players. Speedrunners of the popular sandbox title often try to find a village to gather resources and head into the Nether. For casual gamers, this peaceful settlement of villagers is beneficial for trading useless items away and obtaining important ones with emeralds.

Many try to find good seeds for these structures on the web. Seeds are special characters that each Minecraft world has when it is first created. They can either consist of numbers or alphabets. Several websites are dedicated to seeds, helping players find structures for a specific seed.

Minecraft villages are rich in resources

5) Desert village near Badlands (Seed - 856789876)

Desert village will unfortunately not have any wood blocks (Image via Mojang)

Though Minecrafters do not want to spawn in a desert biome, this is an excellent seed to find a desert village, a desert temple, and even an abandoned savanna village. Users will spawn a few blocks away from a desert village where they can gather some resources. They can then head off towards the east to find the desert temple and the abandoned savanna village.

It's not the best seed for a village in this list, but it puts players closer to one.

Coordinates to the village: (X: 284, Z: -156)

4) Taiga Village near Dark Forest (Seed - 74233451)

This taiga village will generate near the dark oak forest in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This seed will spawn players in the dark oak forest biome near a taiga biome where the village will be located. This is the perfect place to spawn, as players can gather loads of wood and make basic resources before heading out to find the structure. The village will be located beyond the river between the dark oak forest and the taiga.

Coordinates to the village: (X: -358, Z: -195)

3) Savanna village near spawn (Seed - 666456)

A ruined portal can also be found near the savanna village (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players are not huge fans of the Savanna biome, but this particular seed will spawn them near a savanna village that could be useful early in the game. They will spawn inside the biome, with the village a few blocks away from them.

Additionally, the settlement will be located near the desert biome, where a ruined portal will also generate. This combo makes the seed perfect for those who want to try speedrunning.

Coordinates to the village: (X: 84, Z: 153)

2) Uniquely generated plains village (Seed - 772131)

A plains village in the valley area, generating on both hills (Image via Mojang)

This is one of the more fascinating seeds where players spawn under a beautiful snowy peaks mountain biome with a plains biome near it. As they walk away from the cold biome, they will reach a uniquely generated plains biome situated in a deep valley. Hence, a settlement is generated on both hills on either side.

Besides this unique structure, Minecrafters will also find a beautiful savanna biome grove surrounded by stony peaks near the village.

Coordinates to the village: (X: 144, Z: 355)

1) Taiga village spawn (Seed - 3214508)

Spawn right in a taiga village with this Minecraft seed (Image via Mojang)

This seed requires no coordinates for players to reach the village since it directly spawns them inside one. Taiga village is considered one of the best since it is surrounded by loads of wood and can also have good professional villagers for trading.

Additionally, explorers will find a lush cave biome right underneath the settlement, making this the best village seed for the 1.19.2 version.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes