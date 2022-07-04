How rare is taiga biome in Minecraft 1.19?

Taigas were chilly Minecraft biomes containing extensive spruce forests introduced in Java Edition's alpha stages. They looked quite different in those days and have evolved over the years into the form they now possess.

As a cold temperature biome, taigas are often found alongside Minecraft biomes that share their temperature. These include other taiga biomes as well as colder forests.

They aren't particularly rare compared to some biomes, but fans might consider them uncommon when contrasted to common biomes such as plains, forests, or deserts. If players are actively hunting for a taiga, they'll want to follow the snowier reaches of their worlds for the best opportunities.

Minecraft: What to expect in taiga biome

An old-growth taiga with large spruce trees (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Taigas in Minecraft come in a few varieties, but all share similar characteristics. They're all cold, contain spruce trees, sweet berry bushes and ferns, and allow for the generation of mobs like wolves and foxes.

It's also possible for users to occasionally find villages and pillager outposts in these biomes, where villagers possess a particular appearance type native to the biome.

Vegetation in taiga biomes possesses an aquamarine coloration, being somewhat paler than the verdant grasslands of a plain or forest biome. The foliage is also typically more spread out, with one of the most distinguishing features being the tall spruce trees reaching several blocks high.

It's even possible to find small amounts of pumpkins and red or brown mushrooms.

At height level Y=160 and above, precipitation will become snowfall in taigas. However, after the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update, snow in taigas has become much rarer. This is due to taiga biomes being placed adjacent to mountain slope biomes, which often receive the majority of snowfall when possible.

However, standard taigas can sometimes receive a small amount of snowfall coverage when adjacent to snowy taiga biomes, one of their rarer variants.

When it comes to animal life in Minecraft's taigas, gamers should expect to find wolves and foxes for the most part. Rabbits can also spawn, but they tend to be killed by wolves relatively quickly.

If the biome is adjacent to a mountain biome, it isn't unheard of for a goat or two to roam into it, though they tend to mostly stick to the mountain peaks.

As far as starter biomes go in Survival Mode, taigas can be one of the most rewarding in the game. They have an abundance of spruce wood for construction, and individuals can tame wolves to keep themselves safe from hostile mobs.

The proximity to mountains in version 1.19 can sometimes allow them to access the deep dark biome with improved efficiency. Being capable of generating villages is also a plus, as readers can use these locales to build homes or trade with the nearby villagers.

Villages also possess materials free to be looted in many buildings, giving users a great head start in survival.

