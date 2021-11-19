What is Minecraft Infinity Snapshot?

Every year, Minecraft plays an April Fools joke on their players. Sometimes it comes with a prank item, and other times it's with a new gameplay feature. These additions are short-lived and almost always harmless, so there's no danger in Mojang having a little bit of fun.

In 2020, the devs released a snapshot as part of their April Fools prank. It was a hit with the players and teased a massive update that never actually came to fruition, much to the dismay of many Minecraft players. Here's what it was.

The Minecraft Infinity Snapshot: A complete guide

Snapshot 20w14∞ (originally labeled as 20w14infinite in the launcher, and 20w14~ in-game) was an April Fools' joke snapshot. It was supposed to be the first and only snapshot for the "Ultimate Content" update, which never came. This snapshot was released on April 1, 2020, so it was a recent prank on Mojang's part.

The snapshot added new procedurally generated dimensions that randomized a few existing elements of the game and several ways to access them. Despite it not being a legitimate snapshot, custom dimensions and custom world generation were actually added in 20w21a and 20w28a snapshots.

The snapshot was crazy, but none of it was genuine (Image via Minecraft)

Here are a few items the prank snapshot added to Minecraft:

Box of Infinite Books

Funky Portal

Cursor

An Ant

Swaggiest stairs ever

Leftover

Footprint

A Very Fine Item

The Box of Infinite Books was essentially a new type of bookshelf that functioned the same way. Funky Portals were a new form of the Nether Portal. The Cursor was a block that flipped back and forth between green and black concrete repeatedly.

An Ant block was the Turing machine that was mentioned on the official Mojang site. The Swaggiest stairs ever were a variant of Netherite, allowing it to be crafted into stairs. The Leftover was a zone in Minecraft that gave players blindness and poison status effects.

This snapshot was not legitimate and none of these features are currently planned for the future of Minecraft.

