3 best Minecraft servers for crossplay

In 2009, Minecraft was initially developed with Java for usage exclusively on computers. Since then, Mojang has released various game versions compatible with different devices and systems.

These days, gamers have the luxury of enjoying Minecraft on platforms such as Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo systems.

This selection is certainly convenient for fans. However, it can be a significant problem when trying to enjoy playing online with friends that aren't using the same platform for Minecraft.

One of the best ways to resolve this issue is through the power of crossplay servers. These servers have been set up in a unique way that allows Minecraft players from any version to join and play with each other.

Top three Minecraft servers for playing with friends on different platforms

3) Purple Prison

Java IP Address: purpleprison.net

Bedrock IP Address: bedrock.purpleprison.net

Up first is a Minecraft prison server with many players known as Purple Prison. On this server, players can enjoy the classic prisons gamemode with many fun twists such as PvP events, parkour maps, mazes, and even an underground black market economy.

This server supports all versions of the game, regardless of the platform version. It's also been online for over eight years and has a Discord server of 60,000 community members, making it a solid choice for anyone looking for a fun and lively server to play with.

2) MineRival

Java IP Address: mp.minerival.org

Bedrock IP Address: br.minerival.org

MineRival is a fun Lifesteal mode crossplay server to check out (Image via Mojang)

Lifesteal Minecraft servers have become extremely popular recently, thanks to viral YouTube and TikTok videos showcasing the fun of the gamemode.

For those unaware, Lifesteal is a gamemode in which players can permanently steal hearts from other players by killing them. This makes the game much more intense than regular MC survival mode.

With a selection of fun Lifesteal servers to play on, one of the best choices is a server called MineRival. This server also supports both Java edition and Bedrock edition, making it the perfect option for anyone out there looking to get their feet wet in the world of MC LifeSteal mode.

1) FadeRealms

Java IP Address: play.faderealms.net

Bedrock IP Address: faderealms.net (port 19132)

FadeRealms is a fun and friendly server (Image via FadeRealms Forums)

Fans of Minecraft SMP servers should check out FadeRealms, an Earth server with SMP features. It also supports all versions and platforms of the game, making it a great choice for friends on different systems and setups that want to play on an SMP server together.

There's no shortage of things to do on this server either. There's a great selection of activities on this server to keep players entertained for hours, such as shops, giveaways, rewards, and quests.

How to play on a Minecraft crossplay server?

As previously mentioned, players who want to crossplay with others using a different version of the game will need to use a crossplay server, such as one of the servers listed above.

Those using the Bedrock edition of the game must connect via the provided Bedrock Edition IP address. Those using the Java edition of the game must connect via the provided Java Edition IP address.

While it's pretty easy to connect to a server on the Java Edition of the game, it can be rather tricky to connect to a Bedrock server depending on the system being used.

Readers having issues joining a server on Bedrock Edition may want to check out this helpful guide. Java Edition players having trouble joining a server can check out this guide.

