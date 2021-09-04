5 best Minecraft Earth servers for Java Edition

Minecraft Earth servers are a popular type of survival server. On these servers, Minecrafters play on a map designed to represent the real-life earth.

Players can make claims to real-life countries and forge their own empire. While it's possible to invade each other, players can also work together to build huge cities and functioning societies.

Those looking for a good Minecraft Earth server to play can check out the list below. Every Earth server listed below runs 24/7 and is completely free of lag problems.

Disclaimer: The servers in this article are listed in no particular order. The article only reflects the writer's opinion.

Most suitable Minecraft Earth servers

1) Mox MC

IP Address: moxmc.net

The country of Japan in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Mox MC is a great Minecraft server on this dedicated Earth server list. On this server, players can claim a piece of land and are free to build and start their own society.

The server is incredibly popular, with thousands of players online at all times of the day and over 45,000 Discord community members.

2) Dat Earth

IP Address: play.datearth.com

Dat Earth is a Minecraft Earth server that had its map amazingly built using real-life NASA satellite data. This gives the map an accurate feel, and its terrains are representative of their real-life counterparts.

3) EarthMC

IP Address: earthmc.net

EarthMC is one of the best and oldest Minecraft Earth servers. It has also been endorsed by many popular YouTubers, including FitMC and ibxtoycat.

While there is a lot to do on the server, EarthMC maintains a focus on trade and economic output. It has over 500 unique player-built shops.

4) GeoFacts Earth

IP Address: geofacts.xyz

Players can explore several continents on Minecraft Earth servers (Image via Reddit)

GeoFacts Earth proudly describes itself as "the best towny-based earth server." The scale of the server map is 1:1000, making it smaller compared to what is typically seen on other popular Earth servers.

This is ideal for players who are looking for an Earth server that is easier to travel and explore.

5) TownySMP

IP Address: play.townysmp.com

Minecraft Earth servers are the perfect place to build and protect an empire (Image via Twitter, @ShawdowKingdom__)

Although not the most popular server on this list in terms of player count, TownySMP is an Earth server that has an incredible community.

Those looking to join a well-made Earth server with features such as McMMO, Jobs, Crates and even town elections should definitely consider this friendly server.

Also Read: Top 5 hardest Minecraft modpacks of all time

Like and follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page for more news and info!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh