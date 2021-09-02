Top 5 hardest Minecraft modpacks of all time

For Minecraft players, the vanilla game can seem somewhat easy to complete at times. Long-time and experienced Minecrafters might even find themselves craving a challenge more difficult than hardcore mode at times.

A common way of achieving just this is through using is via mods. There are many mods that increase the difficulty of Minecraft. Some of these mods have been bundled into community built “modpacks,” which are designed for ease

In this list, the 5 hardest Minecraft modpacks of all time will be detailed. All of these mods are perfect for avid Minecrafters seeking a challenge.

5 most difficult modpacks for Minecraft

1. SkyFactory

Download Here

Sky factory is a different take on the “skyblock” game in Minecraft. The idea here is that players start out with an extremely limited set of items and gradually build their way to assembling massive contraptions and machines.

Forging an empire, however, is no easy task and will take a lot of dedication from players. Players will be expected to constantly research how to reach the next step in their skyblock journey, and will often be stumped with processes that are foreign to vanilla Minecraft.

2. Mad Pack 4

Download Here

The fourth iteration of the Mad Pack modpack definitely deserves a place on this list. All prior versions are known as some of the hardest Mod packs of all time and this version is certainly no different.

3. RLCraft

Download Here

RLCraft is usually what people think of when they are asked for the hardest modpack. There is a good reason for this, as RLCraft adds difficulty to almost every aspect of vanilla Minecraft.

With hundreds of new and deadly mobs added by this pack, players are guaranteed to be challenged in all aspects of gameplay.

4. Project Ozone 3 Kappa Mode

Download Here

Kappa mode is the hardest difficulty setting possible for Project Ozone 3

Project Ozone 3 is an extremely popular modpack and in itself is not too difficult gameplay wise. It adds a variety of technology mods and is overall an enjoyable experience for even casual players.

Those looking for an extreme challenge, however, will be interested in the "kappa mode". This notorious mode was added by developers in order to serve as an ultra hard difficulty setting for the Project Ozone mod.

5. Dungeons, Dragons, and Space Shuttles

Download Here

This modpack has been dubbed one of the most complicated and difficult modpacks by Minecraft veterans. This is mostly due to the massive breadth of content added by this pack.

The popular "Dungeons, Dragons, and Space Shuttles" modpack comes loaded with a myriad of content, including: tech, quests, 20 unique dimensions, underground dungeons, magic, and much more for players to enjoy.

