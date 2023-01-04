5 best Minecraft mods for blocks (2023)

Almost everything in Minecraft is made up of blocks. The game's worlds consist of various kinds of blocks that players can obtain and use in different ways. Mobs and other entities are not made up of blocks, but they also look blocky.

New players can spend hours exploring all the blocks in the game. However, old veteran explorers might be bored of finding the same old blocks in every single world.

This is where mods come into the picture. Mods can help enhance the gameplay experience by adding a host of new blocks to Minecraft. Some mods offer simple decorative blocks, while others add a wide variety of blocks that can be interacted with and have new features.

Listed below are some of the best Minecraft mods for blocks.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. Thousands of other mods also add blocks to the game.

Supplementaries, Lucky Block, and 3 other great mods for blocks in Minecraft this year

1) Supplementaries

Supplementaries is the best mod to use if players want to add a host of new blocks without changing the vanilla experience of Minecraft. It adds several useful blocks to the game that have long been requested by the community.

Supplementaries is compatible with the latest 1.19.2 game version. Millions of players have downloaded the mod.

2) Lucky Block

Lucky Block is a popular mod that adds a host of unique and fascinating features to the game through mystery blocks. These blocks can be crafted with a simple recipe and will have a question mark on them.

When players mine or interact with these blocks, almost any mob, item, block, or feature can come out and surprise them.

3) MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

For years, the Minecraft community has been craving an official update from Mojang that adds furniture to the game. Unfortunately, the vanilla version of the sandbox title still does not have any furniture blocks or crafting recipes.

MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod can be a godsend for many players. It adds all kinds of functionalities, as well as useful furniture and decorations, to the game. Players can create more detailed bedrooms, kitchens, dining, and drawing rooms with the help of furniture blocks that can actually be used.

4) Decorative Blocks

As its name implies, this mod adds a variety of new blocks to Minecraft that can be used to decorate a structure.

Blocks like active bonfires, thatch, wooden palisades, braziers, chandeliers, stone pillars, wooden seats, wooden supports, and more are added to the game with this mod. These new blocks can help in decorating and building more unique-looking structures.

5) Blocks +

Blocks + is a brilliant mod that adds new variants of pre-existing block types to Minecraft. It can give players more options to use while building or decorating structures. For example, players can create different kinds of doors, trapdoors, pressure plates, and more from raw minerals like copper, gold, emerald, diamond, and even netherite.

Although this mod also adds bamboo blocks to the game, this feature will soon be added to the vanilla version with the 1.20 update.

