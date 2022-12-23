5 best Minecraft mods for Christmas (2022)

Minecraft players can celebrate the festive season in several ways. For starters, they can create different kinds of structures in various snowy biomes and play around in the snow. If they want to add several unique Christmas-related features to the game, they can use some extensions.

Mods are third-party tools that players can use with Minecraft. Over the years, the community has created thousands of them, and they have the potential to add almost every feature imaginable. Gamers can easily find Christmas-related mods on various websites. Here are some of the best ones to try this festive season.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other Christmas mods out there.

5 brilliant Christmas-themed mods for Minecraft in 2022

1) NOEL Christmas mod

This Minecraft mod adds loads of new features related to the holiday (Image via CurseForge)

Even though this mod is only compatible with the 1.17.1 game version, it is perfect for Christmas. It adds loads of new features and content to the game, including Candycane, Glowstone Star, Stockings (blocks), Frosted Planks, the Present block, and more. While some of these items are only meant for decorative purposes, players can actively use other ones.

2) Joshua's Christmas mod

This Minecraft mod also adds various Christmas-related decorations and food items (Image via CurseForge)

This is another brilliant extension that adds a host of new content related to the occasion. From decorations like Christmas trees, lights, presents, and stockings, to holiday delicacies like cookies, candies, and eggnogs, this cheerful mod will get any player in a festive mood. Unfortunately, it is only compatible with the 1.16.5 game version. That said, it might get an update since the developer is fairly active.

3) Snowy Spirit

This Minecraft mod is most famous for its Christmas features and decorations (Image via YouTube/Supplementaries)

While all the other mods add different blocks and items related to the festival, Snowy Spirit changes the behavior of certain mobs to better fit Christmas as well.

The mod will offer loads of decorative blocks and items like Sleds, Candy, Present blocks, Glow Lights, a Snow Globe, and more. Apart from all this, villagers will occasionally place wreaths on their house doors.

Moreover, if they have the Supplementaries mod installed, villagers will also place present blocks that will contain several unique items. With Snowy Spirit, Baby villagers will also be seen playing with snowballs.

4) Decorative Winter

This Minecraft mod is slightly simpler than other Christmas mods (Image via CurseForge)

If players do not want a full-fledged Christmas mod and simply seek some smaller features related to the festival, they can check out Decorative Winter. It adds blocks like Festive Chains, Snowy Palisades, Snowy Seats, Dry Grass, Dry Ferns, Fluid Snow, and more.

These blocks can be snowlogged whenever it snows in the game. They can be amazing in all kinds of structures made in cold biomes. This mod is only compatible with the 1.18.2 game version.

5) Christmas Festivity

This Minecraft mod drastically changes the game, adding loads of Christmas-related features and items (Image via CurseForge)

This is a different kind of mod that not only adds blocks and items related to the winter festival but also changes the texture of certain blocks to help enhance decorations.

With all the blocks it introduces in the game, players can create a completely unique snowman. Gift blocks and Epiphany Stockings will have a custom GUI, and others can collect goodies through it. One of the best parts about this mod is that it is available for the 1.19.2 game version.

