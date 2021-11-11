5 reasons why cold biomes are unfit for survival in Minecraft

Minecraft has various biomes that represent different ecological zones. In survival mode, the biome in which a player sets up their base can impact their overall playstyle as every biome is different and has unique features.

Minecrafters commonly avoid cold biomes unless the player has a build idea for a cold environment. There are a handful of reasons why cold biomes such as ice spikes and snowy tundra are considered the worst for survival.

Reasons why cold biomes are not optimal for survival in Minecraft

5) Farming issues

Owing to the low temperatures, the water in these biomes freezes over. Due to this, growing crops becomes quite difficult. This isn't that big of an issue since players can simply place a torch close to the water source to prevent it from freezing, but it can still be annoying and mess up the player's farm design.

4) Low number of passive mobs

In some of the coldest biomes in Minecraft, such as the snowy tundra, players will find a lot fewer passive mobs. These mobs are great food sources and a few other items, which makes them vital for survival.

In addition, hostile mobs spawn at almost the same rate here as they do in biomes like the savanna.

3) Snow hampers builds

Many Minecrafters do not enjoy dealing with snow while building a base or collecting dirt. Players are forced to mine the snow above the dirt block before mining dirt. To top it all off, snow does not have any essential use in the game as of version 1.17.

2) Lack of vegetation

Trees and most other crops do not generate in a few cold biomes such as ice spikes and frozen ocean. This makes obtaining essential items such as wood a lot harder for the player. However, the snowy tundra is an exception as it is full of forests.

1) Upcoming features

Once the 1.18 update comes out, exploring snowy mountains is going to be a lot harder as a new block called powder snow will be introduced.

As of version 1.17, powder snow is in the game, but it does not generate naturally. When walking on powder snow, players will fall through it and walk a lot slower if they do not wear leather boots.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

