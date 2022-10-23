5 best lucky block mods for Minecraft 1.19 in 2022

After playing Minecraft for a while, players will usually know what every block and mob does. Hence, it can quickly become boring for seasoned gamers. This is where lucky block mods come in, as they will mainly add a single block to the game, but when mined or interacted with, a lucky block can create all kinds of random and unpredictable outcomes.

The outcomes of these lucky blocks can be positive, useless, or negative. Lucky block mods can also have a plethora of unique mobs, items, and more to make the outcome even more surprising. This is a simple way to have some fun in the sandbox title. Here are some of the best lucky block mods.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other lucky block mods worth checking out.

Top 5 lucky block mods for Minecraft 1.19, ranked (2022)

5) Netherite Lucky Block

This lucky block mod adds different netherite-related drops in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

As the name implies, the Netherite Lucky Block mod brings in all kinds of drops related to netherite. With over 150 drops consisting of new items, weapons, tools, and blocks to use, this mod is worth checking out.

Since netherite is one of the most craved items in the entire game, playing around with a netherite lucky block can be extremely fun.

4) Fire Lucky Block

This lucky block mod brings new fire and Nether-related items to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

The Fire Lucky Block mod introduces a lucky block that can drop over 200 goodies for players to explore. As the name suggests, all these new items will mainly be related to the Nether realm or fire. Firstly, the lucky block can be crafted by combining four gold ingots, four blaze powders, and one original lucky block.

When the fire lucky block is broken, users can obtain items like gears that turn a player into a Blaze or a Ghast, special fire weapons, new types of netherite gear, and much more.

3) Fish Lucky Block

Fish Lucky Block gives players new aquatic items and gear in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

The Fish Lucky Block add-on adds more than 100 fish-related drops for the most part. It mainly focuses on aquatic weapons, armor, and tools. Players will get random items dropped from the lucky block that they can use throughout the world.

While the vanilla version of the game only has a trident as an aquatic weapon, this mod add-on brings different sets of gears.

2) Strange Lucky Block

This lucky block add-on offers more than 300 drops for Minecraft players to explore (Image via CurseForge)

The Strange Lucky Block is an add-on for lucky block drops with over 300 items. This includes many surprises like strange weapons, food, armor, mobs, potions, villagers, etc. Some of these blocks can even be pranks and simply explodes to kill the player.

Apart from regular lucky block items, it adds a host of new ones to further enhance the mod's in-game experience.

1) Original Lucky Block mod

This is the original lucky block mod for the game (Image via minecraftmods.com)

The original Lucky Block mod is the beginning of the lucky block, as every other lucky block mod is based on this concept. Players can craft the block by combining eight gold ingots and one dispenser. When broken, it will surprise users with unique outcomes in terms of weapons, potions, status effects, mobs, and more.

Players can also increase or decrease the luck of the block by combining it with either precious or useless items. This results in gamers getting better or worse outcomes from the block.

