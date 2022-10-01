5 best Minecraft mods for new boss battles in 2022

If there is any area in which Minecraft is lacking, it is in the boss fight department. There are only two true bosses in the game: the Ender Dragon and the Wither.

Minecraft has a couple of mobs that are deadly. However, they are not considered bosses by the game.

Thankfully, the Minecraft community has stepped up and created many mods that add different boss fights to the game. Detailed below are five of the best among these mods.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Bosses of Mass Destruction, The Twilight Forest, and 3 other great Minecraft mods for new boss battles in 2022

1) Mutant Mobs

An example of a large mutant creeper (Image via Minecraft)

The Mutant Mobs mod features a whopping 20 new mutant variants of vanilla mobs. These include a mutant Enderman, which is capable of roaring at players to debuff them, mutant skeletons, which have deadlier arrows, and mutant zombies, which have huge health pools and deal more damage. These mutant mobs are rare and often serve as boss fights.

While many of the mutants found in the mod are hostile, there are some mobs that will aid players in combat. These mobs include mutant wolves and axolotls, which players can find and tame, as well as mutant snow and iron golems.

2) Bosses of Mass Destruction

Bosses of Mass Destruction is a lightweight Minecraft mod, especially when compared to major overhaul mods like The Twilight Forest. It adds only four new bosses to the game — the Night Lich, Obsidilith, Nether Gauntlet, and the Void Blossom.

The Night Lich is an undead lich and is found in towers within cold biomes. Meanwhile, the Obsidilith is a sentient obsidian monolith that attacks players and is found in the End.

The Nether Gauntlet is a floating, sentient glove with an eye on its palm found in the Nether. The Void Blossom, on the other hand, is a giant flower that can be found in rare caves near the bottom of the world.

3) Mowzie’s Mobs

Mowzie’s Mobs is one of the best-known mods out there right now. It includes unique AI, custom fluid animations for bosses, and a new rich atmosphere. Players have one goal in this mod: prove their mettle against these bosses, steal their powers, and use them to take on the harder bosses.

These new mobs include the Ferrous Wroughtnaut, a huge metal construct that wields a massive metal axe, which it can use to attack in huge arcs in front of itself. However, if players manage to defeat the construct, they will get this axe for themselves.

The mod also has Naga, drake-like creatures that inhabit coastal cliffs. They attack players with acidic poison. These enemies are very fast but also very frail.

4) The Twilight Forest

One of the dungeons found within the Twilight Forest (Image via Minecraft)

The Twilight Forest is one of Minecraft’s oldest and best-known mods, with a storied history of development spanning more than a decade now.

This history of development has resulted in The Twilight Forest being one of the best-made and well-polished mods in the history of the game.

Some of the features of The Twilight Forest mod are unique treasures and loot with custom traits and abilities, as well as giant dungeons scattered throughout the dimension. These dungeons contain custom boss fights, all with unique mechanics.

5) Advent of Ascension

Advent of Ascension is a truly massive Minecraft mod, only rivaled in size on this list by Twilight Forest. It offers more than 20 new dimensions and over 500 creatures/mobs throughout the world’s different biomes. The mod's true strength lies in its more than 35 boss fights, which are spread over the game's two dozen dimensions.

Some of the bosses in Advent of Ascension include Cotton Candor, a flying ranged cotton candy boss that is immune to all but certain staves, and C.R.E.E.P., a giant deformed creeper with explosive projectiles. The mod also has King Shroomus, a sentient mushroom with several different projectiles.

