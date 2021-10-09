How to make mushroom stew in Minecraft

Mushroom stew is one of the best food sources in Minecraft. It's not that common because it requires crafting, whereas food items like steak, salmon, and pork chops can be cooked and don't need to be crafted.

It's also less common than carrots, potatoes and beetroot because they can be eaten when picked up. Plus, mushrooms aren't exactly the most abundant resource in Minecraft unless players live in a mushroom fields biome or near a dark oak forest.

Here's how to make it.

Minecraft: Steps to making a mushroom stew

The easiest way to get mushroom stew (and a relatively infinite source) is to get it straight from a mooshroom. Mooshrooms spawn in the mooshroom fields biomes, so they're not common. However, if players find one and either live near them or bring it back to their home, they can have an almost infinite source of mushroom stew.

Mooshrooms can give mushroom stew directly when a bowl is used on them (Image via Minecraft)

In order to get it straight from the source, players can use an empty bowl on the mob. This will replace the bowl with a bowl of mushroom stew. Ensure it's a bowl, because using a bucket on a mooshroom will result in a bucket of milk rather than the mushroom stew.

The other way to get it, and this way may be easier than finding a mooshroom, is to craft it. The recipe is simple: one red mushroom, one brown mushroom, and an empty bowl. Bowls can be crafted out of three planks but are a fairly common item to be fished up in Minecraft.

Eating one restores six Minecraft hunger points and has a hunger saturation of 7.2, among the best in the game. After eating it, the player will have an empty bowl so they can continue crafting it. Mushrooms can be found in mooshroom fields biomes, underground, and in dark oak forests. Both colors are needed for the stew.

