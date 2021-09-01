How to spawn a blue Axolotl in Minecraft

In Minecraft, plenty of breeders have attempted to acquire a baby blue Axolotl, which is one of the game's rarest mobs.

Since blue Axolotls are so difficult to breed in vanilla Minecraft, some players have sought alternative ways to acquire them. Fortunately, there are console commands in Minecraft's Java and Bedrock editions that can address this nicely.

This removes the time-consuming breeding process that only results in a 1/1200 chance of creating a blue Axolotl. Since these new critters were recently introduced in Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, players are clamoring to tame one themselves.

Minecraft: Commands to spawn a blue Axolotl in Java and Bedrock editions

The chance of a blue Axolotl being bred naturally is 1/1200, making them exceedingly though to obtain. (Image via Mojang)

Although the syntax is a little different between Minecraft versions, a command exists in both Java and Bedrock editions to spawn a baby blue Axolotl. Before they enter these codes however, they'll need to ensure that their Minecraft world has cheats enabled.

This can be acquired in a few ways depending on whether players are playing Java Edition or Bedrock Edition. Additionally, if they are on a multiplayer server, they will need to make sure that they have operator privileges or have been given the ability to use console commands on a given server. The steps can be found below for single player or LAN experience.

Java Edition

In the in-game pause menu, select "Open to LAN" if you haven't already. On the next menu, ensure that cheats are enabled, then select "Start LAN World." Players within the singleplayer/LAN world should now have access to commands placed in the chat.

Bedrock Edition

Open the in-game pause menu and select "settings." In the settings menu, scroll down the right side of the window until you find a slider labeled "Activate Cheats." Enable this slider, which should turn it green and prompt players that they cannot earn achievements/trophies while cheats are active. Accept these conditions and proceed. Players should now be able to open their chat window and enter commands.

Once Minecraft players have enabled their cheats, all they need to do is enter the following in their chat window:

Java Edition

/summon minecraft:axolotl ~ ~ ~ {Variant:4}

Bedrock Edition

/summon axolotl ~ ~ ~ minecraft:entity_born

Be sure to spawn the baby Axolotls near a body of water, as they require it in Minecraft and cannot last for long on land.

