5 beautiful Minecraft build ideas for the Nether in 2022

Minecraft's Nether dimension is a dangerous place, but that doesn't mean players can't make it appealing.

Players can create gorgeous builds even within the Nether's fiery depths, and many have built some truly impressive structures.

Below, Minecraft players can find some incredibly appealing builds that make the Nether a much more agreeable place, at least as far as aesthetics are concerned.

Lava Nether Base, Cacus' Revenge, and 3 other awesome build ideas that Minecraft players can use in the Nether

1) Nether Mansion

An interior room in the Nether mansion (Image via Elicorne/Planet Minecraft)

Making the Nether a permanent place to live is a little odd, but some players will gladly take up the challenge.

During a Nether build challenge, a player by the name Elicorne decided to make a homely mansion within the fiery dimension. While the mansion is welcoming and provides many amenities for crafting and resource-processing, it has an eerie appearance due to the abundance of Nether blocks used.

This mansion is gorgeous to behold despite being a little bit creepy. It provides plenty of shelter from the dimension's hostile mobs and dangerous pitfalls.

2) Lava Nether Base

Building this base won't be easy, but it looks incredibly appealing once finished (Image via TheMythicalSausage/Youtube)

If there's one thing Minecraft's Nether dimension has, it's lava. Massive seas of lava stretch as far as the eye can see, and one bad step can lead to a player falling straight into it.

However, daring creators like TheMythicalSausage have taken these dangerous seas of lava as a challenge. This particular build is comprised of heat-resistant Nether materials, such as warped and crimson Nether bricks. It bores deep into the core of the dimension to carve out a living space for its builder.

Players might have to take a strider to get through the lava and get to this base, but there's no doubt that it's incredibly appealing and is just as functional.

3) Hanging Nether Base

This base build utilizes the plentiful roof room of the Nether (Image via GeminiTay/Youtube)

While the Nether doesn't have much floor room due to the presence of the lava sea, it does possess a sizable amount of blocks with regard to roofing.

Minecraft content creator GeminiTay took this fact into account and created a gorgeous hanging base. Using a system of bridges, the suspended semi-open rooms are interconnected, and each room is suspended from the top of the Nether itself.

The bridges may be a bit precarious, overlooking the lava sea and the Nether wastes. However, they do provide some beautiful vistas while moving from room to room.

4) Nether Spire

This sinister build undoubtedly fits right into the Nether's overall aesthetic (Image via u/Shannooty/Reddit)

The hellish appearance of the Nether lends itself to creative builders who aim to make more ominous and insidious projects. One perfect example is this build by Redditor Shannooty, who constructed a massive spire surrounded by lava. The spire reaches into an evil-looking magic ring suspended in the air.

This build fits the wicked lore of the Nether perfectly. If a player were to encounter this creation while venturing through the Nether, they might think twice about approaching it.

Is it initiating some evil ritual? Is it a forgotten monument built by the dimension's inhabitants? The only thing for certain is that this vicious spire will instill fear in those who encounter it.

5) Cacus' Revenge

Cacus' Revenge may be one of the finest Nether builds ever conceived (Image via Aderlyon/Planet Minecraft)

Every so often, a Minecraft builder creates something truly awe-inspiring. Cacus' Revenge is one such creation, and it was awarded first place in Planet Minecraft's Nether Build contest. The build was so impressive that Mojang even showcased it on the game's official site.

According to Aderlyon, the team who created the build, Cacus' Revenge was conceptualized as the first Nether portal to ever exist.

It goes without saying that this build holds up incredibly well, encompassing a huge part of the Nether itself.

The staggering number of blocks and unfathomable amount of detail in this build makes it a contender for one of the greatest Nether builds ever constructed.

