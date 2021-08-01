Top 5 Minecraft nether blocks for buildings

In Minecraft, the Nether is a somewhat dangerous place that is stock full of many different blocks, mobs and dangers. However, with different blocks than the Overworld, players might be curious and want to collect these to build with, whether they are building in the Nether or in the Overworld.

Lots of blocks in the Nether function the same as those in the Overworld, although they might look drastically different. Thankfully, Minecraft is made for players' imaginations and dreams to come true, meaning they can make builds out of literally anything.

So, for players looking for good Nether blocks to build within Minecraft, down below are the top 5 nether blocks for building.

Minecraft Nether Blocks

5) Glowstone

Glowstone is found within the Nether, and is usually hanging from the ceilings and overhangs within the region. It emits light, and will usually generate naturally within large groups of Glowstone, all clumped together. It can also be generated in bastion remnants.

Glowstone blocks can be crafted by placing four Glowstone dusts on a crafting table. Unlike most other blocks on this list, when broken, Glowstone will drop dust rather than the block itself. For players looking to just get the block, they will need to mine it with a tool enchanted with Silk Touch.

Glowstone blocks emit a light level of 15, which is the brightest light level in the game. They are perfect for light sources in a Minecraft build, and can also be used as crafting ingredients if needed.

4) Shroomlight

Shroomlights are slightly uncommon in the Minecraft community, as they are somewhat difficult to find. They are light emitting blocks that only generate inside of crimson and warped huge fungi.

Huge fungi are tree-like structures that generate in crimson forests and warped forests, and will only generate naturally in their corresponding biome. Depending on the growth stage of the fungi, shroomlights will spawn near the top of the fungi, on the inside around the trunk.

Shroomlights are ideal for light sources in Minecraft builds, as they provide a light level of 15, which happens to be the highest light level within the game. They allow redstone signals to pass through them, and are treated like a solid block, unlike glowstone.

3) Nether Wart Block

Nether wart blocks are found in Minecraft's crimson forests and warped forests. As for the crimson forest variant, which is red, it can be crafted using Nether warts. The warped forest variant, however, cannot be crafted. Nether wart blocks are more decorative and can be placed sporadically throughout any players build.

For players looking for red Nether wart blocks, they can be crafted by placing 8 Nether wart into a crafting bench. For players looking to obtain blue Nether wart blocks, they need to mine them from warped forests. Both red and blue Nether warts can be farmed with any tool or by hand, though hoes are the fastest way to break them.

For players looking to add a slice of color to the exterior of their builds, or add a different hue to the interior, Nether wart blocks are the perfect building block.

2) Blackstone

Blackstone in Minecraft is a dark colored block that is very similar to cobblestone. It spawns naturally in the basalt deltas biome and below the surface of many of the lava seas. They can also be found by trading with Piglins, who will usually give anywhere between 8-16 blackstone.

Blackstone is able to be made into blackstone slabs, blackstone stairs, blackstone walls, polished blackstone, stone tools, weapons, furnaces and more, making it a very versatile block.

Blackstone as a building material might be ideal for Minecraft players who are looking for a cobblestone alternative, and many players might prefer blackstone, as it is much darker in color than its cobblestone relative.

It fits in well with Nether bricks, and can even fit in well with Overworld blocks, especially wood planks.

1) Nether Bricks

In Minecraft, nether fortresses are made from Nether Bricks. Nether bricks can come in 4 variants: nether bricks, red nether bricks, cracked nether bricks and chiseled nether bricks, but everything besides nether bricks do not generate naturally.

Nether bricks are made with four pieces of Nether brick, red Nether bricks are made from 2 nether bricks and 2 nether warts, while chiseled Nether bricks are made with two Nether brick slabs. Cracked Nether bricks are obtained by putting a Nether brick block in a furnace and smelting it.

Each variant has its own appeal, and because it comes in many different varieties, it is ideal for building in Minecraft. Creating things such as chiseled Nether bricks is also a fun activity for players looking to add the design of a Wither skeleton to their builds.

