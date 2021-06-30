5 build ideas for the nether in Minecraft

Thanks to the Minecraft 1.16 nether update, many incredible new elements of the nether realm have been introduced.

Before, the nether was simply the hell-like wasteland of Minecraft. Now, there are beautiful biomes and awesome building blocks in the nether. These new aspects of the game open the door to an endless number of nether-themed builds for creative Minecraft builders to take on.

This article lists some build ideas that Minecraft players can create in the nether.

Minecraft nether build ideas

5) Mob farm

Image via Chapman on YouTube

Experienced Minecraft players are no strangers to mob farms. In the overworld, these farming methods are helpful and typically easy to make depending on the mob.

In the nether, a majority of the mobs are hostile, so mob farming may prove to be more difficult than usual. However, those who want an easy supply of valuable items will want to take the time to create a nether mob farm of their choosing.

Players can build farms of piglins to continually visit and make gold trades, magma cube farms to collect magma cream, and even blaze farms with spawners in the nether fortress to have a huge supply of blaze rods.

This helpful YouTube video can help players get started with nether mob farms:

4) Portal base

Build via Reddit user Hole_In_The_Ace

Building a base around a nether portal is always a great idea to ensure safety and security.

Whether in the overworld or in the nether world itself, mobs tend to wander through nether portals at their own will. Enclosing a space around the portal will help keep these mobs in a central location rather than wandering off where they shouldn’t be.

Plus, a base can be an ideal to stay safe from mobs like ghasts or ender men who won’t be able to harm players through a barrier.

3) Pretty portal

Build via Reddit user ACrazyCookie491

If a portal base isn’t ideal for a particular Minecraft player, or there are other nether portals within a world that gamers can access, a fun way to add some creativity to the nether realm is to pimp a portal with a cool design.

Many Minecraft players have opted to design their nether portal to fit a certain aesthetic or theme, while others simply incorporate the portal into any sort of build they desire. A build like this is sure to catch the attention of any other player who may also be on the server.

2) Vacation home

Build via Reddit user TJ-1466

Most players will not want to have their homebase in the nether realm. However, the nether offers stunning views that players may want to take advantage of. If this is the case, a vacation home in the nether may be worth a build.

Building a home in the nether will prove to be not much different from building a home in the overworld, especially when done in a safer biome such as a warped forest. Although players may pick any location they prefer, a warped forest offers arguably the prettiest views and the least mob trouble.

The nether provides many of its own unique blocks that players can build their vacation homes with. Even a simple home design will look more amazing than ever with the use of warped wood in place of basic oak. Home builds are always fun ways for Minecraft players to exercise their building skills and design ideas.

1) Transportation system

Image via Minecraft

Many Minecraft players know that traveling in the nether can be much faster than traveling in the overworld. That’s why building a nether transportation system is an effective method of getting from place to place in any given Minecraft world, especially when major locations are hundreds if not thousands of blocks apart from each other in the overworld.

Railways and minecarts are one way to go about this large but worthwhile project, or for an even faster commute, using blue ice and boats can add significant speed. This build is more practical than anything, but players still have the opportunity to design the transportation system in whatever way they please.

