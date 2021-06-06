Top 5 Minecraft nether blocks

Ever since the Minecraft nether update, Minecraft players have interacted with many new blocks with many different uses.

When it comes to blocks in Minecraft, they are typically used for building and practical usages, and the nether has a wide variety of awesome blocks to be found. This article will rank some of the best blocks that Minecraft players can obtain while in the nether.

With so many elements to choose from in the nether, the best and worst aspects of the realm can be debated continuously. Please note that this article solely reflects the author's views.

Some of the best nether blocks in Minecraft

5) Soul Soil

Image via Minecraft

Unlike its counterpart soul sand, this block does not slow players down. Soul Soil (along with soul sand, but because it makes players move slowly, it does not make this list) can be used to craft the beautiful soul torches and soul campfires. These upgraded versions of the standard torches and campfires can easily make for an incredible new look to a Minecraft design.

Soul soil can also be used to spawn withers for players determined to prove their combat survival skills. Soul soil comes in abundance in the soul sand valley biomes.

4) Nether Gold Ore

Image via Minecraft

Nether gold ore is a ubiquitous block to come across in the nether. It can be spotted in nearly every nether wastes biome. These ores make it easy for players to collect gold quickly.

With enough gold nuggets obtained from these gold ores, Minecraft players can make gold ingots. Those gold ingots can be used to trade with piglins in the nether to collect ender pearls and other fun items, or of course, used in any crafting recipe that requires them.

Nether gold ore can be mined with stone while in the nether, unlike how gold ore in the overworld requires an iron pickaxe. This makes nether gold ore a great opportunity for players to access gold if they happen to be running low on iron.

3) Shroomlight

Image via Minecraft

The shroomlight is a pretty glowing block that can be very refreshing to find amongst the scary terrain of the nether. Found in nether forest biomes, shroomlights provide a natural light source in the darkness of the spooky realm. They are fascinating, given that they are based on real-world glowing fungi.

Shroomlights can be obtained fastest using a hoe. Minecraft players can use the thoughtfully designed blocks as decorative light sources in their builds. Shroomlights are also great for composting for any electronically eco-friendly Minecraft player out there.

2) Glowstone

Image via Minecraft

Glowstone might be one of the most beautiful blocks in Minecraft. These classic nether blocks are a great source of light and can be used in nearly any build.

While glowstone can be difficult to obtain given their typical spawn locations high above large lava pools, the look of glowstone in an ideal place might be worth it in the end. Another notable inconvenience with glowstone blocks is their requirement to be broken and re-crafted to move their location.

Despite the negatives, over the years, the Minecraft community has expressed a collective love for glowstone over shroomlights, perhaps in the way of keeping things classic. Glowstone is undeniably a gorgeous block regardless of any complications in obtaining it.

1) Ancient debris

Image via Minecraft

The number one spot goes to ancient debris. The block can be found in loot chests within the nether or naturally spawned within chunks of netherrack, basalt, or blackstone.

Ancient debris can be made into netherite scrap, which can then be made into netherite ingots, which can then be made into a plethora of netherite items such as armor and weapons, allowing Minecraft players maximum strength game.

Netherite is difficult to obtain given the number of steps in the crafting process, but it always begins with ancient debris. This makes the block extremely valuable and useful, rightfully deserving of the top spot.

Edited by Srijan Sen