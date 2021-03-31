Top 5 uses for Ancient Debris in Minecraft

Ancient Debris is a relatively new resource in Minecraft. Ancient Debris was added to Minecraft in the 1.16 Nether update.

Ancient Debris is a rare ore found in the Nether. Ancient Debris only spawns in the Nether wastes biome of the Nether, and usually spawns in mineral veins or inside of chests in Bastion Remnants. There can only be two of these Ancient Debris sites per chunk, and usually only one spawns per chunk.

Bastion Remnants are guarded by Piglin Brutes, which protect the Ancient Debris from any mob. These mobs are hostile to players, so they must be prepared to fight if they were trying to get their hands on the Ancient Debris.

There are several uses for this valuable resource. Here are a few of the top uses for Ancient Debris in Minecraft.

Best 5 uses for ancient debris in Minecraft

#1 - Netherite

Netherite scraps in Minecraft (Image via gameplayerr)

If a player smelts Ancient Debris in the furnace, they will receive netherite scraps. Players can craft these netherite scraps with gold ingots to create netherite ingots.

#2 - XP

Ancient debris (Image via tlauncher)

Smelting Ancient Debris in the furnace is a great way for players to get XP in Minecraft. It gives the player 2 experience points, which is actually the highest drop of any item in Minecraft.

#3 - Netherite armor

Netherite armor in Minecraft (Image via YouTube)

Players can use their smelted Ancient Debris to craft netherite ingots. From there, players can craft a netherite armor. This is the strongest type of armor in Minecraft.

Netherite armor is created by adding netherite ingots to already existing diamond armor. This means players can keep adding more and more netherite to their diamond armor to make it stronger than it ever was before.

#4 - Netherite tools and weapons

Netherite tools in Minecraft (Image via medium)

Similar to netherite armor, players can also add netherite to their diamond tools and weapons sets. This process creates netherite tools and weapons, which are the strongest in all of Minecraft.

If players want even stronger weapons or tools, they can then enchant them with the netherite add-ons to create practically unbreakable and unbeatable tools and weapons.

#5 - Decoration

Netherite decoration (Image via gamersrockz)

Ancient debris, when mined, can be placed in a player's base as a piece of decoration. This works very well for Nether-themed builds, as players can use ancient debris to add some Nether qualities to their base.

Ancient debris is also a good decoration for Nether-themed parkour builds.