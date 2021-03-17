5 things players didn't know about Withers in Minecraft

Withers are arguably the hardest mob to beat in all of Minecraft.

They shoot out Wither skulls and attempt to destroy anything within their reach. They're incredibly hostile to most living mobs, especially horses and players.

Withers spawn using soul sand and Wither skeleton heads. They're astonishingly dangerous and challenging to kill. It's nearly impossible for players to kill one without proper protection and a few golden apples on hand.

Withers were first seen in Minecraft in the 1.4.2 update and have gained quite the reputation since.

Five facts about Withers in Minecraft

#1 - Bedrock vs Java Edition

Wither (Image via YouTube)

Withers are significantly more difficult to kill on Minecraft Bedrock Edition than in Java.

In the latter, the Wither health bar is 300 (or 150 player hearts). However, in Bedrock, this number doubles to 600 (or 300 player hearts.) This aspect, combined with the fact that Withers shoot deadlier blue Wither skulls and have an increased ability to fly in Bedrock, makes them a much more lethal mob than the Java edition.

Advertisement

#2 - Nether stars

Nether stars (Image via YouTube)

Every time players kill a Wither, a nether star is dropped. This remains constant across all platforms of Minecraft. The only difference is how long this nether star remains available to pick up.

In Java Edition, nether stars take 10 minutes to despawn, and in Bedrock Edition, they never despawn. Players must be warned, as nether stars can still burn up in lava and fire.

#3 - Spawn explosions

Wither exploding terrain (Image via Minecraft)

When Withers spawn, they grow in size and health bar points. During this time, they do not move and can not take damage or be killed.

Advertisement

After 10 seconds of this, the Wither creates a large explosion which deals 99 (49.5 players' hearts) of damage and destroys nearby blocks. This explosion is more potent than an end crystal.

#4 - Two phases of Wither battle

A Wither with a shield (Image via bugs.mojang.com)

In Java Edition Minecraft, there are two phases of a Wither battle. In the first phase, the Wither can be shot with arrows and attacked with normal distance methods.

However, after the Wither's health dips below 50%, it gains a shield, making it immune to tridents and arrows.

#5 - Blue Wither skulls vs black Wither skulls

A blue Wither skull (Image via minecraftspace.com)

In Bedrock Edition Minecraft, Withers shoot out blue and black Wither skulls. Black Wither skulls move quickly and explode with about the same power as a Ghast's fireball. These black skulls can destroy blocks under blast protection 4.

Advertisement

Blue Wither skulls move slower and can destroy all blocks equally except for bedrock and end portal frames. When either of these skulls hit players, they deal eight player hearts of damage and turn player hearts black. This Wither effect slowly depletes the player's health.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.