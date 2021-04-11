5 things players didn't know about gold in Minecraft

Minecraft has a variety of resources inspired by real-life objects. Players can find coal, iron, gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Gold is the third rarest ore in the overworld. It generates below Y level 32 as veins. Players can find up to 13 gold ores in a single vein.

Crafting gold tools is a waste due to its durability. There are many other ways to use gold in Minecraft.

This article discusses some of the unusual uses and features of gold that players may not know.

Five things players didn't know about gold in Minecraft

#5 - Gold ore generation in badlands

Unlike other biomes, gold ore generates at a higher level in the badlands biome. Normally, gold ore is found below Y level 32. In badlands biomes, gold ore generates between height levels 32 to 79. Due to this, badlands are the best place to find gold ores in Minecraft.

#4 - Mining gold makes piglin angry

Piglins love gold so much that they will attack players who mine gold. Piglins can detect a nearby player mining gold. Players can block themselves in a room before mining any gold. Piglins grow angry if a player tries to mine the following blocks:

Gold ore

Nether Gold ore

Block of Gold

Gilded Blackstone

Deepslate Gold ore

#3 - Found both in the overworld and netherworld

Gold can be found in the overworld and as Nether gold ore in the nether realm. No other ore generates in both realms. Players can get gold nuggets by mining nether gold ore, whereas smelting gold ore produces gold ingots in Minecraft.

#2 - Gilded Blackstone may drop gold nuggets

Blackstone is a beautiful block added in the nether update. It has many variants like stairs, slabs, walls, bricks, polished and gilded. Players can identify gold inside gilded Blackstone from its texture.

Mining a gilded Blackstone with a non-silk-touch pickaxe may drop 2-5 gold nuggets. There is a 10% chance for it to drop gold nuggets. Players can use fortune III to always get gold nuggets from gilded Blackstone.

#1 - In older versions, enchanted golden apples was crafted using gold blocks

Newer players may not know that enchanted golden apples were craftable in older versions of Minecraft. Players could craft an enchanted golden apple using eight blocks of gold and an apple.

Sadly, it was too powerful, so Mojang had to remove its recipe.