Top 5 tips for making a nether transportation system in Minecraft

A nether transportation system can easily be one of the most efficient ways to travel in a survival Minecraft world.

Many Minecraft players have long-term survival worlds or SMPs that grow larger with every day of game play. Over time, players will most likely explore the world seed they are in and continually add new builds to the map, sometimes even creating huge, wide-spread cities.

Traveling in the overworld can take way too much time, especially if players have builds that are hundreds of blocks apart from each other. A nether transportation system allows players to connect their builds through multiple nether portals and instead travel through the nether, where movement is eight times faster than in the overworld, making for a speedy Minecraft commute.

Here are some tips to make a nether transportation system feel like a real, big city transit system.

How to make a nether transportation system in Minecraft

1) Railways

Minecraft players already travel faster in the nether than in the overworld, but can go even faster with the help of railways. Before making the railways, players should ensure that there are nether portals spread across the map near their overworld builds or other designated areas. Then, locate each portal in the nether and create connecting paths. This step might take some time.

Each nether portal acts as a train stop. Place as many rails as it takes between each portal so that it’s quick and easy to get from one stop to the next. Depending on the world and the builds in it, there can be one railway that goes in one general direction, and/or multiple railways going in a variety of different directions.

It is important to stock up on as much rail as possible, because constructing a nether transportation system will require a lot of it. Rail can be obtained pre-crafted in abandoned mineshafts, or it can be crafted using iron ingots and sticks.

Powered Rail is also required to ensure quick travel without any lulls. These significantly more expensive rails require gold and redstone instead of iron, so it’s important to collect plenty of those resources as well. Additional redstone is also necessary for creating redstone torches or blocks to activate the powered rails. If the rails are not activated, they will not give players the speed boost necessary for fast travel.

And of course, an essential item for railway travel is a minecart, which can also be found in abandoned mineshafts or crafted with five iron ingots placed into a U shape - similar to the crafting recipe for boats.

2) Safety

While creating a nether transit system can be helpful in the long run, it’s still the nether, so travel can potentially be very dangerous. To keep safe from hostile mobs like piglins and ghasts, the transit system should be confined within tunnels with surrounding walls. This will most likely require a hefty amount of blocks to build with. Thankfully, however, netherrack is incredibly easy to come by and quick to break.

Sometimes, to connect the portals, players will have to dig through huge chunks of blocks. Luckily, this will create tunnels without having to place any new blocks and potentially give players the surplus of blocks they need to build tunnels across large oceans of lava.

Tunnels only need to be two blocks wide and two blocks tall, just tall enough for the player to stand in and just wide enough for the railway and accompanying redstone torches to be placed next to each other. The compact space emulates real-life subway trains, which gives the transit system an authentic feel.

It is important to note as well that mobs such as magma cubes or zombified piglins can still spawn in these tunnels, but if the space is closed off properly, the chances of this happening become less likely.

3) Views

Image via Minecraft Image via Minecraft

Not every commuter train in real life is an underground subway; many trains are above ground and have nice city views. This can be the same for Minecraft nether transportation systems.

The tunnels do not have to be made out of the same blocks. For cool views during the nether commute, use glass blocks to build the tunnels. This can be utilized in areas in which players have to manually build connections between each portal in the nether instead of digging their way through.

Ever since Minecraft's 1.16 update to the nether, there have been beautiful fungus forests to explore. These forests can provide the perfect break to the monotony of carting through long stretches of netherrack tunnels - but only when covered in glass. While the biomes are beautiful, large packs of endermen can spawn in warped forests, and crimson forests are often home to angry piglins and even angrier hoglins.

Many real-life trains go both underground and above ground, so combining glass tunnels with block tunnels creates an even more realistic transit experience in Minecraft.

4) Stops

As mentioned before, each portal acts as a train stop. Minecraft players must ensure that they can get on and off their minecarts at each portal.

The railway must disconnect at each portal so that the minecarts come to a complete stop, allowing players to hop out and go into the overworld or move their minecart to the next railway.

Stops can be decorated to each player’s liking. It might be helpful to place chests with extra minecarts at each stop for convenience. If accessible, it’s a good idea to place end chests at every stop as well, to make transferring large amounts of items even easier.

5) Signs

As the nether transportation system continues to grow, it might become easier to get lost with so many different stops. Adding signs to keep track will prove extremely useful.

Players can name each stop according to the nearest build or landmark in the overworld, or whatever they feel fits best. It might be a good idea to add signs with directions to other stops as well to keep track of which railway to take.

Nether transportation systems in Minecraft might seem like a lot of work, but they can be incredibly useful and customized in many different ways. Safe travels!

For more nether tips, check out this video:

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Minecraft section improve. Take a 30sec survey, now!