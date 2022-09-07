What are the best trident enchantments in Minecraft?

In the deep oceans of Minecraft, players will discover drowned zombies wielding an exotic weapon called the Trident. Trident has to be one of the most incredible weapons in Minecraft. The only way to obtain the Trident is by defeating a drowned holding the weapon.

Trident is the only weapon that can deal both melee and ranged damage. With its introduction in 2018's Update Aquatic, Trident became the favorite weapon for many Minecrafters. One main reason behind its popularity is Trident's access to exclusive enchantments.

Certain enchantments only work when they are applied to tridents. New players may not know about the different enchantments available for tridents in the game. In this guide, we have listed all the best enchantments for tridents in Minecraft.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Trident enchantments in Minecraft

1) Loyalty

Loyalty enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Loyalty is a must-have enchantment for Tridents. When a Trident is thrown, it gets stuck on the ground. With Loyalty enchantment, the Trident will return to its owner. This enchantment effect is beneficial as players won't have to spend extra time recovering their Trident.

Loyalty enchantment turns the Trident into the perfect ranged weapon. Players can use Loyalty to repeatedly attack enemies from a safe distance without any issues. Loyalty has a maximum level of three. Each level increases the speed at which the Trident returns to its owner.

2) Channeling

Channeling enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Under proper conditions, Channeling enchantment is one of the most overpowered enchantments. During thunderstorms, players can throw a Trident enchanted with Channeling to reign down lightning bolts on mobs. The only downside to Channeling is its reliance on thunderstorms.

Channeling enchantment also allows players to turn creepers into charged creepers manually. Any zombie, creeper, skeleton, or wither skeleton killed by a charged creeper explosion drops its head. This is the best way to get mob heads in Minecraft.

3) Riptide

Riptide turns a Trident into a mode of transportation in Minecraft. When a player in contact with water throws their Riptide-enchanted Trident, they will be hurled in the same direction. Players can use a Trident to quickly travel during rains or through water bodies like rivers and oceans.

Players must also know that Loyalty and Channeling are mutually exclusive from Riptide enchantment. This means a Trident cannot have Riptide along with Loyalty and Channeling. It is recommended to make a separate enchantment of Loyalty and Channeling before using Riptide because of its niche use case.

4) Impaling

Impaling (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, there are many hostile mobs ready to fight the players in rivers and oceans. Luckily, Mojang has provided an enchantment that specifically boosts damage against aquatic mobs. Impaling is a Trident-exclusive enchantment that deals extra damage to underwater creatures.

Impaling has a maximum level of five. With each level, this enchantment increases damage by 2.5 heart points. The additional damage is noticeable in both ranged and melee attacks.

Impaling enchantment works amazingly against mobs like elder guardians, guardians, squids, etc. In Bedrock Edition, any mob in contact with water takes extra damage from Impaling-enchanted Tridents.

5) Mending

Mending enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Not only Trident, but Mending is highly recommended for any tool, weapon, or armor in Minecraft. With this enchantment, players will never have to worry about restoring their gear. Mending enchantment restores durability points by consuming XP orbs.

As long as players kill some mobs, their Tridents will stay brand new with Mending enchantment. Players can build mob XP farms to recover their Mending-enchanted gear whenever needed.

6) Unbreaking

Unbreaking (Image via Mojang)

Like Mending, players should always enchant their best gear with Unbreaking. This enchantment helps items last longer in Minecraft. When a Trident is used, a certain amount of durability points are also utilized. This enchantment lowers the chances of durability points getting consumed. As a result, players can use their Tridents for a longer time.

To make the most of the Trident, players can use the enchantments mentioned in the article. Since Riptide doesn't work with Channeling and Loyalty, players will have to make two different tridents if they want to use all the enchantments.

