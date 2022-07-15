5 best interior design tricks to try out in Minecraft 1.19 update

Decorating a home or structure in Minecraft is just as important as building it. Depending on the player's decoration skills, interiors can take various forms.

Developing one's personal interior decoration skills takes time. Newer players will take some time to learn decoration tricks. Even veterans stand to learn a few things as they figure out how to best use decoration tricks to fit their tastes.

Below, Minecraft players can find some helpful tips to use in their next interior decoration project. These tips aren't ubiquitous, but they can certainly help out curious players who are looking for help.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Using barrels and 4 other tricks to employ for interior decoration in Minecraft 1.19

1) Block variety matters

Different blocks can yield great synergy (Image via Minecraft.net)

When decorating a Minecraft interior, no block type should be disregarded. Even lesser-used blocks not exactly intended for decoration can shine in the right circumstances. Different block colorations can synergize or even contrast in visually appealing ways.

Using a variety of wood blocks, wool and even crafting blocks can create intriguing interior structures that impress visitors or even the designer themselves.

Experimentation is key with block variety. There are a near limitless number of combinations that players can discover just by playing around with different blocks in a given room.

2) Barrels are excellent

Barrels are better than chests in many situations (Image via VIPmanYT/Youtube)

While chests can do their storage job quite well in Minecraft, barrels are an excellent alternative. They perform the same function as chests but don't need space above them to open properly.

Barrels also have a delightful rustic aesthetic, making them a great fit for medieval interiors, storage areas and kitchens. They can even be used as cabinets if players place them sideways. This makes them a staple block that can be placed in different room types regardless of what the theme is.

3) Pattern your flooring

A wooden floor pattern (Image via Minecraft Furniture)

Flooring can completely bring a room together in Minecraft. This is exactly why players should find solid geometric patterns to bring intricacy to their rooms.

Stone and wood blocks are excellent at creating patterns, thanks to their diversity. This is further improved by variants, such as stripped logs and chiseled stone blocks, which carry their own geometric textures on their facing.

Players can even look to real-world inspirations to find interesting patterns to utilize. Both classical and modern architecture are a great source of design inspiration.

4) The utility of signs

An armchair using signs (Image via WonderHowTo)

Signs can be great for marking specific areas in Minecraft, but that isn't their only use. For example, players can use signs in certain water elevator designs. Furthermore, using signs with oak plank blocks like stairs can lead to the creation of armchairs and other furniture.

Signs also have a myriad of other applications, and players may want to experiment with their uses since they can be placed on many different blocks, walls and floors. Players can even use the text they place on signs to their benefit.

5) Angles and corners for depth

A geometric window housing (Image via Mojang)

There are no rules stating homes, bases and structures can't have depth to them. A fantastic way to achieve this in an interior is to use angles and corners to create nooks and crannies instead of simply placing objects flush with the walls.

By increasing the geometric complexity of a room instead of simply adding walls in a rectangular shape, players can create segmented areas without adding walls and doors.

One great way to establish additional depth in a given room is through the use of slabs or stair blocks. Players can create trims adjacent to the roof and the floor or form indentations that lead into the wall instead of letting the wall stand on its own.

Even a small number of additions can go a very long way in adding dimension to any room a player wishes. It also doesn't hurt for players to experiment and see the unique designs they can come up with.

