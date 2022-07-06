How to use banner patterns in Minecraft 1.19 update

Banner patterns are special items in Minecraft 1.19 that can be crafted or obtained by players in several ways. Even though it only has one use in the game, players need this to create some of the best designs and showcase them on their shields or in their base.

Banners are special blocks in the game that are two blocks tall and will have a specific type of design if players apply it. Normal banners can be made with wool and sticks; however, they can be decorated by players with the help of a loom block. This is where banner patterns come into play.

Crafting and using banner patterns in Minecraft 1.19

Crafting or obtaining these items

Crafting a flower charge banner pattern is the easiest since players only need a daisy (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

First, players must know how these items are crafted or obtained in the game. There are a total of eight banner patterns and six of them can be crafted. Out of these six, only four are available in Java Edition while the other two are exclusive to Bedrock Edition. Crafting these items can be difficult at times as some of them require extremely rare items. Here is the complete list of craftable banner patterns:

Thing - combining paper with enchanted golden apple

Creeper Charge - combining paper with creeper head

Skull Charge - combining paper with wither skull head

Flower Charge - combining paper with daisy flower

Bordure indented (Bedrock only) - combining paper with vines

Field Masoned (Bedrock only) - combining paper with brick block

Crafting creeper charge, skull charge, or thing banner patterns is quite difficult (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The last two banner patterns named 'Globe' and 'Snout' cannot be crafted and can only be found through master-level cartographer villagers and in Bastion Remnants, respectively.

The master-level cartographer will trade this Globe banner pattern for eight emeralds. There is only a 10% chance of a Bastion Remnants chest generating the Snout banner pattern, making it the rarest in the game.

How to use the item

Banner patterns can be applied to banners via a loom block and dye (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

If a player has any kind of banner pattern, it can only be used with a loom block to apply the design on a banner. Loom blocks help players design banners with dyes. Though the block offers several basic designs, if players want a detailed print on the banners, they can choose and use one of the patterns.

Banner with a creeper face designed with the help of a creeper charge banner pattern (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Players can simply place the banner, the banner pattern, and a dye to create the design. For example, a creeper charge will create a creeper face and a flower charge creates a flower on the banner. If combined correctly, these special patterns with basic loom block patterns can create a stunning banner that can be placed anywhere. It can also be used to decorate shields as well.

