What are the uses of a loom in Minecraft?

Minecraft has certain blocks that players can use to create various items in the game, and a loom is one of them. This particular block might not be known by some players, but it has a unique use for creating decorative items in the game.

Banners in Minecraft are decorative items that can be crafted with sticks and wool blocks. However, players can only make solid-colored banners with a crafting table. If players want to have detailed patterns and designs on them, they will have to use this block. A loom block can be easily crafted with two strings and two wooden planks.

Different uses of a loom in Minecraft

There are two major uses of this block:

Designing banners

These blocks are primarily used to design banners and add more colors and patterns to them. When players add a banner and a dye to a block's GUI, they can color it in various ways. A menu will show all the possible designs that can be applied to the banners.

The block's interface (Image via Minecraft)

This way, players can create custom banners and decorate their builds with them. If players are skilled at designing them, they can use this block to create some complex and beautiful designs.

Job site block

Shepherd villager (Image via Minecraft)

Another main use of this block is that villagers can connect themselves to the block to become a shepherd. These blocks can also be naturally found in shepherd houses in villages. A Shepherd is a villager who can trade different colored wool, carpets, beds, and paintings.

Other than this, the block can also be used as a smelting fuel and under note blocks.

How to use a loom

Red saltire banner design (Image via Mojang)

After the block was introduced, many players were confused about how it worked. First, players must make a solid colored banner with six wools and one stick. They will also need different dyes to design the banner further.

Once they gather all the items, they can use the block to place the banner and any dye in the block's GUI. The block will display various patterns that can be applied to the banner. Players can then select the desired design and take the converted banner into their inventory.

Players can also add various banner patterns to the third slot of the block, giving players additional designs for the banners.

