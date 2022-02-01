Top 5 most stylish Minecraft banner designs

Minecraft banners were originally introduced in the 1.8 update and are a trendy item in the game and allow players to express their creativity with a range of possible designs.

Although there are many possible banner designs that players can choose from, it can be hard to know where to start or find inspiration for a great design. Whatever the case may be, in this article, players can find five top-notch Minecraft banner designs that are incredibly stylish and sleek.

Explore these trendy Minecraft banner designs

5) Rice Bowl banner

For fans of Anime and Japanese culture in general, this banner is nothing short of perfect. It shows a bowl of rice on a table with two chopsticks inside. The background color can be changed to players liking, in this case however, it is a stylish light blue.

For those looking to create this sleek-looking banner, players will need access to a loom, light blue dye, brown dye, and white dye.

4) Chicken banner

The chicken is a classic mob in Minecraft and is universally recognized by fans everywhere. The banner is incredibly adorable and is perfect for signaling a farm or perhaps for use when playing on a Minecraft server while farming.

Whatever the use case may be, players will need to use black, red, yellow, and white dye to create this banner on a loom.

3) Bricks banner

The bricks banner is not only a stylish accessory for use inside any interior, but it also has a practical use, unlike many of the other banner designs on this list. That's right, this banner can be used as part of dungeon maps, builds, or even on Minecraft parkour servers as part of the parkour courses.

There are various ways this banner can be created, each producing a slightly different color scheme, making the banner well suited for many use cases. To create an elegant red-brick banner, as seen in the video above, players will need access to a loom and have both red and black dye to spare.

2) Hypercloud

This hypercloud design is perfect for adding a touch of atmosphere and spicing up the build. It features a cloud with a sleek blue and purple gradient in the background, creating a chilled-out vibe effect that's perfect for many specific uses.

In crafting this banner, players will need a banner pattern with the Mojang logo, a banner pattern with a flower charge, pink dye, blue dye, and of course, access to a loom.

1) Creeper banner

There are few things more iconic in Minecraft than the classic creeper face. This design almost personifies the game as a whole and is great for players looking to express their love for Minecraft. The design above is shown in the classic green color, but players can choose to spice things up by swapping the lime green out for a different color of their choosing.

To craft this banner, players will need access to green dye (or any color of their choosing), black dye, a creeper charge banner pattern, and a loom.

