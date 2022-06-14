5 best banner designs for Minecraft 1.19 update

Banner designs in Minecraft 1.19 provide players with a unique way to personalize a structure or a room. Banners are non-mob entities that can be designed and placed anywhere in the world of Minecraft. Players can either color these items with a normal dye or use a loom block to apply all kinds of patterns and shapes on them.

A simple banner can be crafted with six wool blocks and one stick. The solid color of the banner will depend on the color of the wool blocks. Once players make them, a loom block can be used to add more patterns to it with more dyes. Players can even use banner pattern items to further add special designs to it. Here are a few great banners designs players have come up with over the years that can be made in Minecraft 1.19.

Top 5 banner designs for Minecraft 1.19 update

5) Nether Banner

Nether Banner (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

For Minecraft players that want a cool banner with warm colors on a black background, this is a brilliant option. It has a circle in the middle with three orange lines with small red lines. The overall look of the banner is menacing and strong. If players are making a Nether-themed structure, they can use this banner.

To make this banner, players will need one red banner, four black dyes, one orange dye, one brown dye, and one flower charge banner design.

4) Nether Portal Banner

Nether portal banner design (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Activated nether portals are quite fascinating to look at in Minecraft. The bright purple spirals can be replicated to some extent on the banner as well. This might not be the best banner to place since players already have an actual Nether portal; however, players can apply it on a shield to give it a cool look.

To make the nether portal banner, players will need these items: one purple banner, two magenta dyes, one purple dye, and one black dye. Since this banner does not require any banner patterns, it is one of the easiest banners to make in the game.

3) Fire Wither Banner

Fire Wither banner (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Withers is one of the strongest mobs in the game. The three-headed beast can only be summoned by the players themselves. To instill fear in enemies' hearts, players can make a haunting banner that has a Wither-like skull design with fire in the background.

To create a Fire Wither banner, players will need the following items: one black banner, three orange dyes, two black dyes, one red dye, one flower charge, and one skull charge banner pattern. Skull charge banner pattern is hard to craft since it requires the rare wither skull dropped by Wither skeletons.

2) Frog Banner

Frog banner (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Frogs is one of the newest mobs added to the game with The Wild Update. Players can find them in Swamp and the new Mangrove Swamp biomes. Players can make a derpy-looking banner to welcome these new passive mobs into the game. Making this banner is quite easy as it does not require rare banner patterns.

To create a Frog banner, players will need these items: one black banner, four lime dyes, one red dye, and one flower charge banner pattern.

1) Warden Banner

Warden banner (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Warden is the most terrifying mob in the game that dwells in the new Deep Dark biome. No matter how strong a player is, this hostile mob can obliterate them within minutes. Though players cannot make the exact banner for the new Warden mob, they can make a close replica of one.

If players want to create a Warden banner, they will need the following items: one black banner, three black dyes, one yellow dye, one light blue dye, one white dye, one skull charge, one creeper charge, and one flower charge banner pattern.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far