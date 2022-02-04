Minecraft Redditor creates a website to make complex banner designs

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor by the name 'Synkedam' shared his website where players can create complex banners for the game. Players can combine multiple banners and design any type of creative art from them. This was very much appreciated by many people on the Reddit page.

The original poster made a video of him making a great portrait of a dog on banners with the help of his website. He also showed the final product inside the game as well.

Banners in Minecraft are hard to make, not to mention combining multiple of them and creating a huge artwork from them. This website can make things a lot easier for a lot of players who want to make art in the game.

Reactions on Minecraft Redditor sharing the website to make complex banner designs

Many people flocked to the Reddit post to appreciate the effort put in by the original poster to create such an extensive site just to create creative banner designs for the game. Though many were slightly confused as to how to use the site because of its complexity.

One person posted a direct link to the website, making it easier for other people to just click and go to the site.

People were absolutely amazed by the website that can help them create banner designs. Some praised them for the site, while others discussed how they created the website.

Many people were also slightly confused as to how to use the website properly. The website offered a detailed interface to create designs which was not the simplest to understand, hence some people asked for a tutorial on how to use it.

Some people also asked if they can directly upload images and print them on the banners, making the whole process a lot easier. However, the original poster has not answered if this is possible or not.

Minecraft Reddit is filled with these types of innovative ideas for the famous sandbox game. Players showcase their builds, redstone contraptions, ask questions etc. on the page, keeping the community active and creative.

