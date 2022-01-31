Minecraft Redditor built an astonishing redstone contraption

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor named 'u/RUOK0214' showcased a highly complex redstone contraption that can detect the player's position while falling and save them from hitting a stone platform at the bottom.

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with people showcasing their mind-blowing builds. While some have made vast and elaborate builds, others have made complex and clever redstone contraptions.

The player jumps off from a high point onto a stone platform with a hole in it for this particular build. The complex redstone contraption detects the player's location and shifts the hole to the exact location so that the player goes through it and does not take fall damage. The player then lands in a pool of water underneath the pavement.

Reactions to the mind-blowing redstone contraption from the Minecraft Redditor

Many people upvoted the crazy redstone contraption showcase and were amazed by the build. Many other players flocked to the post and commented on it, appreciating and discussing the wonders of redstone in the game.

Several people were highly impressed by the sheer intelligence of the player to make something like this in the game. Some even admitted that they would be impressed if the contraption was made with just command blocks.

One Redditor tried to explain the whole contraption. He mentioned the use of tripwires to detect the player's location, and a 2D piston feed shifts the hole accordingly. Even if it does sound simple, it is a highly complicated contraption to make practically.

Other people also discussed how computer and engineering knowledge could be directly translated and executed in various redstone contraptions in Minecraft. They discussed their studies and how making things in the game helped them understand something more clearly.

Many Redditors marvelled at the redstone items in the game. Some admitted that they still don't know how to use the component. This was surprising since the players claimed to have played the game for a long time.

Also Read Article Continues below

Others expressed how they are easily impressed by even the smallest of contraptions. They discussed certain items and blocks, which changed the game forever.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar