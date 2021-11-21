Minecraft Redditor creates hilarious contraption to protect chicken from fox

Since its launch, Minecraft has provided players with an almost endless world to show off their creativity in. Players can use various types of blocks to build just about anything. While most blocks are simple to use, redstone blocks take things to the next level.

With redstone blocks, players can create technical builds like automatic farms, flying machines, piston doors, world eaters, and what not. Some players might feel overwhelmed by the possibilities, but they can also create fun and easy-to-build contraptions.

Reddit user u/not_seggie came up with a hilarious way to prevent a fox from attacking a chicken. OP (Original Poster) used redstone blocks like slime and observer to create a contraption to protect chickens.

A redstone contraption to prevent fox from attacking chicken in Minecraft

It is common for mobs to attack players in Minecraft. But some mobs also prey on other mobs. Foxes show their adorable, shy personalities in front of players but go wild after noticing a chicken nearby. Chickens are among the weakest mobs in Minecraft. These fragile mobs die from only a few hits from any mob or player.

Reddit user u/not_seggie came up with a funny yet clever idea to stop a fox attacking a chicken. When fences protect chickens, foxes will jump to enter the pen. OP created a one-block wide enclosure for the chicken and gave the fox enough space to sprint and jump.

Whenever the fox jumped, it would get pushed back by a slime block attached to a sticky piston. Funnily, the fox continued jumping but was pushed back every time.

How does the contraption work?

Minecraft foxes can only jump to a certain height. OP used a string and observer to detect whenever the fox jumped. After noticing the fox's movement, the observer creates a redstone signal which activates the sticky piston. A slime block attached to the sticky piston pushes back the fox.

As the fox's AI still detects chicken, it again jumps to attack. Like the last time, it got pushed by the pistons again. The exact process repeats over and over.

Reactions

OP's contraption was hysterical as the fox kept trying repeatedly. Many Redditors commented about fox's AI in Minecraft:

Reddit user u/Gellfling wondered how the observer was detecting the fox's movement. They asked if there was a string in front of observers, which is the case here. Observers can see mobs touching strings.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Reddit user u/SAUDI_MONSTER suggested that OP use polar bears instead of building a contraption just for protecting chickens. In Minecraft, polar bears are hostile towards foxes, because of which foxes stay away from polar bears.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee