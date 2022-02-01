Minecraft Redditor shares tutorial of a stunning dragon egg build

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor named 'lufash' built a beautiful dragon egg build in the game and gave a step-by-step tutorial on how to make it. This was positively received by the community as other players can also build it with the help of the tutorial photos.

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with all kinds of beautiful structures and builds shared by millions of players from all around the world. Like many, lufash also posted a photo of their build along with photos of how they built the whole structure from scratch.

The build consisted of a two-storey pedestal for the dragon egg made from nether bricks and lava. Around the pedestal, the player made a huge Ender Dragon with blackstone, smooth stone blocks, and tinted glass.

Tutorial of building a dragon egg build shared by a Minecraft Redditor

Many people flocked to the post and appreciated the build when it was posted on Reddit. The fact that anyone can build it with the help of the informative tutorial photos posted by the builder was appreciated as well.

The original poster of the build replied to the post, explaining how they weren't able to record while building the structure; hence they made the tutorial photos with the help of CorelDRAW.

Dragon Egg Monument tutorial (Image via u/lufash Reddit)

Many replied to the comments and appreciated the effort made by the creator of the build. Some even likened the quality of them to lego instruction manuals as well.

Other people also pointed out that all complex builds in Minecraft should have these types of tutorial photos so that other players can build them themselves.

What is a Dragon Egg in Minecraft?

After the players defeat the Ender Dragon and finish the game, they will get a dragon egg in the center of the bedrock fountain on the main End island. Players can then use a piston and torch to drop the dragon egg as an item to pick it up. The egg is essentially a trophy item that can be placed as part of a shrine or a decorative piece.

Edited by Danyal Arabi