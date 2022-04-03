3 things you didn't know about barrels in Minecraft

Many different blocks in Minecraft can have multiple uses. A block that has some great utility in the game is the barrel. They have primarily been used as the block for fisherman villagers to make their trade. But the barrel has other things it can be used for. Barrels act as storage in some ways that chests cannot.

Things players didn't know about barrels in Minecraft

Barrels are a great way of storing items in Minecraft. For one, they function just like chests in that they can hold up to 27 items. However, unlike chests, when placed next to each other, they do not connect and make a double barrel, like a chest would convert to a double (large) chest.

Players can create barrels using six wood planks and two wooden slabs, compared to a chest with eight wooden planks.

1) Barrels are not affected by lava and water

Players should note that barrels are not affected by the flow of water or lava. If a path of water or lava is coming towards the barrel, it can cover all of the areas around the barrel, but the barrel will remain unaffected.

The air around the barrel can catch on fire, but the barrel will not burn because of it. This can be useful in extreme ways of hiding valuables:

Players can fill a barrel with valuables and then place lava to cover it, which will not burn the barrel. This means that the valuables will be safe, and other players are unlikely to find the barrel if it's covered in this fashion.

In addition, players can do the same thing by placing barrels filled with valuables at the bottom of a body of water, which can also prove useful in hiding items and creating their version of buried treasure.

The lava will seem to drip through the barrels, but they will not burn (Image via Minecraft)

On the same note, if the player breaks the barrel and is engulfed by lava, the items within it will burst out and will most likely be burned entirely and lost by the lava nearby. This style of hiding barrels should only be used with extreme caution.

2) Barrels can change the sound of note blocks

Note blocks are an addition to Minecraft that can help players create music by manually using the blocks or powering them with redstone. Players who are exceptionally musically inclined can even make some amazing songs.

Players may be wondering what barrels have to do with note blocks. However, barrels can change the sound of note blocks by placing them underneath the note block:

Placing a barrel underneath a note block will produce a bass sound.

This is different than the standard sound produced by note blocks.

Players looking to create different songs and music styles will want to explore all of the different options of blocks that can change the tones of the note blocks.

Though capable of making music with just the default block, it becomes easier when players have multiple instruments at their disposal.

3) Barrels can even change a villager's profession in Minecraft

Barrels are for more than just storage. Players can change an unemployed villager's profession by placing a barrel near them. When a player places a barrel near the unemployed villager, they will convert that villager into a fisherman.

Of course, this is also true for any blocks that can change the villagers' professions. However, fishers can offer players the following:

The ability to trade items such as string for emeralds.

Offers players a reliable source of fish, trading for emeralds.

It can provide players with a fishing rod at higher trading skill levels.

Players can find barrels inside fisher cottages located inside villages. When players find these barrels, they will be empty.

There can be up to three barrels inside one of the fisher cottages. Players can take the barrel with them and place it wherever they like.

Edited by Srijan Sen