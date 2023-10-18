Top 10 weird Minecraft seeds for Bedrock Edition (2023) 

Minecraft's fun and refreshing gameplay is owed to its world generation, making the experience varied and immersive. Each world has a number called a seed.
While many seeds generate aesthetically beautiful landscapes, some make bizarre ones due to an unusual world design or structure generation, which one could otherwise not find in the game.
Here are 10 seeds with a weird world generation in Minecraft.
Top 10 weird seeds for Minecraft Bedrock
10) Pointy start
Seed: 154591634382242
In this Minecraft seed, players will spawn deep within a cave, wherein the snow is incredibly unique as the cave has a Drip Stone biome mixed with some Ice Spikes.
These two biomes never generate in the same place, which makes this so strange to look at. There is also an Amethyst Geode and two Villages in the area.
- Amethyst Geode: X: 19 Y: -21 Z: –44
- Snow Village: X: 125 Y: 70 Z: 139
- Pillager Outpost: X: 297 Y: 70 Z: 176
- Plains Village: X: -384 Y: 64 Z: 132
9) Ocean Monument in a sinkhole
Seed: 225168984193282
This seed features one of the most massive sinkholes in Minecraft, which players will find at spawn itself. It also features massive lava pools surrounding the ocean, with a sinkhole in the middle.
The sinkhole also has an Ocean Monument within. The combination of all these elements makes this landscape quite unreal.
- Ocean Monument: X: 26 Y: 56 Z: 188
8) Village over a massive crater
Seed: -5175868442309754680
In this seed, players will spawn right next to some of the craziest Villages in Minecraft. The Village is built like an island with a huge crater in the middle that goes all the way down to Y level -54, the extreme depths.
There's also a Shipwreck near the Village, which fills players with delight as they can stock up loot on entering the world.
- Village: X: 104 Y: 63 Z: 119
- Shipwreck: X: 36 Y: 65 Z: 206
7) Exposed Igloo
Seed: -1830818331403602495
This seed features an Igloo Basement completely exposed to the Minecraft Overworld. Such a sight is quite rare since these structures are generally concealed.
This world presents many opportunities for players to create a hillside base to begin their expedition. One can also install windows and décor to enhance the splendor.
- Igloo Basement: X: 308 Y: 95 Z: 1
6) Glitched Village
Seed: 6138980452756270854
This Minecraft seed spawns players in the middle of several fascinating structures. The spawn comprises a Village with a Desert temple, a Ruined Nether Portal, a Shipwreck, and a Pillager outpost.
Combining all these structures inside a single Village is a distinctive world generation observed in Minecraft.
- Village: X: 149 Y: 74 Z: 194
- Pillager Outpost: X: 192 Y: 72 Z: 171
- Desert Temple: X: 202 Y: 81 Z: 187
- Ruined Nether Portal: X: 206 Y: 75 Z: 170
- Shipwreck: X: 217 Y: 72 Z: 169
- Desert Temple 2 (Away from the Village): X: -181 Y: 74 Z: 121
5) Jungle Temple and Village fusion
Seed: 1990125227546231201
In this seed, players will spawn near a Plains Village, which contains a unique aspect. There's a Jungle Temple within this Village that has merged with a village house.
This generation is considerably odd, where the house is trapped inside the Temple. Players can find Villagers trapped inside, too.
- Temple with Village house: X: 32 Y: 63 Z: 31
4) Ocean Monument and Stronghold fusion
Seed: 5412999816136678181
This seed features a special underwater surprise: an Ocean Monument connected directly to a Stronghold portal. Players can find this monument, and as they dig their way through this underwater dungeon, they will find themselves directly in the portal room of the Stronghold.
- Stronghold inside the Ocean Monument: X: 1428 Y: 28 Z: 1133
3) Pillager outpost within a Woodland Mansion
Seed: 1406941494423558089
This seed spawns players right beside a Woodland Mansion filled with horrors and dangers. However, one will also find Allays and Pillagers inside this place since there's a Pillager outpost inside the Mansion. Such structural generation at spawn makes this seed so peculiar.
- Woodland Mansion: X: 47 Y: 103 Z: 86
- Pillager Outpost: X: 99 Y: 106 Z: 55
2) Structures galore
Seed: -7360672562458547898
Probably the most unique seed ever discovered, players will find an incredibly tall Outpost towering above a Mansion merged with a Taiga Village directly over an Ocean Monument with a Stronghold. The presence of many structures in one region makes the experience truly unsettling.
- Village: X: -781 Y: 63 Z: 204
- Mansion: X: -771 Y: 63 Z: 193
- Buried Treasure: X: -760 Y: 64 Z: 200
- Pillager Outpost: X: -755 Y: 220 Z: 198
- Ocean Monument: X: -780 Y: 48 Z: 227
- Stronghold: X: -745 Y: -12 Z: 209
1) Destroyed end portal
Seed: 2495946567026981305
This seed features an extremely rare Stronghold portal ruined by an Ancient City, which takes up two frames of the End Portal. If the portal is approached, players will find themselves fighting the Warden, and if they break the walls, they will find two huge Ancient Cities surrounding the Stronghold.
- Broken Stronghold: X: -846 Y: -45 Z: -928