Top 10 weird Minecraft seeds for Bedrock Edition (2023) 

Minecraft's fun and refreshing gameplay is owed to its world generation, making the experience varied and immersive. Each world has a number called a seed.

While many seeds generate aesthetically beautiful landscapes, some make bizarre ones due to an unusual world design or structure generation, which one could otherwise not find in the game.

Here are 10 seeds with a weird world generation in Minecraft.

Top 10 weird seeds for Minecraft Bedrock

10) Pointy start

Seed: 154591634382242

The snow-filled crater has many mysteries (Image via Mojang)

In this Minecraft seed, players will spawn deep within a cave, wherein the snow is incredibly unique as the cave has a Drip Stone biome mixed with some Ice Spikes.

These two biomes never generate in the same place, which makes this so strange to look at. There is also an Amethyst Geode and two Villages in the area.

Amethyst Geode: X: 19 Y: -21 Z: –44

X: 19 Y: -21 Z: –44 Snow Village: X: 125 Y: 70 Z: 139

X: 125 Y: 70 Z: 139 Pillager Outpost: X: 297 Y: 70 Z: 176

X: 297 Y: 70 Z: 176 Plains Village: X: -384 Y: 64 Z: 132

9) Ocean Monument in a sinkhole

Seed: 225168984193282

The giant sinkhole features an Ocean Temple (Image via Mojang)

This seed features one of the most massive sinkholes in Minecraft, which players will find at spawn itself. It also features massive lava pools surrounding the ocean, with a sinkhole in the middle.

The sinkhole also has an Ocean Monument within. The combination of all these elements makes this landscape quite unreal.

Ocean Monument: X: 26 Y: 56 Z: 188

8) Village over a massive crater

Seed: -5175868442309754680

The middle crater takes you all the way to the lowest region of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In this seed, players will spawn right next to some of the craziest Villages in Minecraft. The Village is built like an island with a huge crater in the middle that goes all the way down to Y level -54, the extreme depths.

There's also a Shipwreck near the Village, which fills players with delight as they can stock up loot on entering the world.

Village: X: 104 Y: 63 Z: 119

X: 104 Y: 63 Z: 119 Shipwreck: X: 36 Y: 65 Z: 206

7) Exposed Igloo

Seed: -1830818331403602495

An Igloo Basement visible from the side of the Mountain (Image via Mojang)

This seed features an Igloo Basement completely exposed to the Minecraft Overworld. Such a sight is quite rare since these structures are generally concealed.

This world presents many opportunities for players to create a hillside base to begin their expedition. One can also install windows and décor to enhance the splendor.

Igloo Basement: X: 308 Y: 95 Z: 1

6) Glitched Village

Seed: 6138980452756270854

All the different structures in one Village (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed spawns players in the middle of several fascinating structures. The spawn comprises a Village with a Desert temple, a Ruined Nether Portal, a Shipwreck, and a Pillager outpost.

Combining all these structures inside a single Village is a distinctive world generation observed in Minecraft.

Village: X: 149 Y: 74 Z: 194

X: 149 Y: 74 Z: 194 Pillager Outpost: X: 192 Y: 72 Z: 171

X: 192 Y: 72 Z: 171 Desert Temple: X: 202 Y: 81 Z: 187

X: 202 Y: 81 Z: 187 Ruined Nether Portal: X: 206 Y: 75 Z: 170

X: 206 Y: 75 Z: 170 Shipwreck: X: 217 Y: 72 Z: 169

X: 217 Y: 72 Z: 169 Desert Temple 2 (Away from the Village): X: -181 Y: 74 Z: 121

5) Jungle Temple and Village fusion

Seed: 1990125227546231201

The Village House is trapped within a Jungle Temple (Image via Mojang)

In this seed, players will spawn near a Plains Village, which contains a unique aspect. There's a Jungle Temple within this Village that has merged with a village house.

This generation is considerably odd, where the house is trapped inside the Temple. Players can find Villagers trapped inside, too.

Temple with Village house: X: 32 Y: 63 Z: 31

4) Ocean Monument and Stronghold fusion

Seed: 5412999816136678181

A Stronghold within an Ocean Temple (Image via Mojang)

This seed features a special underwater surprise: an Ocean Monument connected directly to a Stronghold portal. Players can find this monument, and as they dig their way through this underwater dungeon, they will find themselves directly in the portal room of the Stronghold.

Stronghold inside the Ocean Monument: X: 1428 Y: 28 Z: 1133

3) Pillager outpost within a Woodland Mansion

Seed: 1406941494423558089

A Pillager Outpost inside a Woodland Mansion (Image via Mojang)

This seed spawns players right beside a Woodland Mansion filled with horrors and dangers. However, one will also find Allays and Pillagers inside this place since there's a Pillager outpost inside the Mansion. Such structural generation at spawn makes this seed so peculiar.

Woodland Mansion: X: 47 Y: 103 Z: 86

47 Y: 103 Z: 86 Pillager Outpost: X: 99 Y: 106 Z: 55

2) Structures galore

Seed: -7360672562458547898

The cluster of structures makes for a jaw-dropping sight (Image via Mojang)

Probably the most unique seed ever discovered, players will find an incredibly tall Outpost towering above a Mansion merged with a Taiga Village directly over an Ocean Monument with a Stronghold. The presence of many structures in one region makes the experience truly unsettling.

Village: X: -781 Y: 63 Z: 204

X: -781 Y: 63 Z: 204 Mansion: X: -771 Y: 63 Z: 193

X: -771 Y: 63 Z: 193 Buried Treasure: X: -760 Y: 64 Z: 200

X: -760 Y: 64 Z: 200 Pillager Outpost: X: -755 Y: 220 Z: 198

X: -755 Y: 220 Z: 198 Ocean Monument: X: -780 Y: 48 Z: 227

X: -780 Y: 48 Z: 227 Stronghold: X: -745 Y: -12 Z: 209

1) Destroyed end portal

Seed: 2495946567026981305

The Ancient City ruined the portal (Image via Mojang)

This seed features an extremely rare Stronghold portal ruined by an Ancient City, which takes up two frames of the End Portal. If the portal is approached, players will find themselves fighting the Warden, and if they break the walls, they will find two huge Ancient Cities surrounding the Stronghold.

Broken Stronghold: X: -846 Y: -45 Z: -928