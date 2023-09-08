Best way to find Ancient Cities in Minecraft

Ancient City is a relatively new Minecraft structure that was added to the game with 1.19, The Wild Update. It is a massive structure that is part of the new Deep Dark cave biome. The city has many rooms with chests but is filled with sculk blocks that can summon the Warden. On top of being one of the scariest areas, it is also one of the rarest and hardest to find.

Unlike other rare structures like Woodland Mansions, Strongholds, etc., there is no particular method for finding an Ancient City in Minecraft. Here are some of the easiest ways to find the rare structure.

Easy ways to find Ancient Cities in Minecraft

Mining and exploring caves at Y level -51

Ancient City is only found in Deep Dark biomes in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

If players do not want any external help or cheats to find the structure, the simplest method is to roam around at Y level -51 and mine areas to find the structure.

The first thing to learn is that Ancient City only generates within Deep Dark biomes. Since these cave biomes are easier to find than the structure itself, players must always try to find them first.

Deep Dark biome generates underneath regions with low erosion values, like jagged peaks, stony peaks, frozen peaks, snowy slopes, cherry groves, etc. Explorers can find these biomes and then head straight down to find the cave biome and eventually an Ancient City.

At Y level -51, an Ancient City generates; hence, exploring deep caves or mining at that level is perfect for finding the structure. Unfortunately, this is the best way to find the rare, spooky city without any cheats or external maps.

Finding Ancient City through commands or Chunkbase

Ancient City can also be found with the '/locate' command and on the Chunkbase website for Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda)

If players are desperate to find the spooky underground structure and do not want to spend hours finding it, they can use commands or a great website like Chunkbase to find one.

Commands like '/locate' can help players easily get the coordinates of a nearby Ancient City. However, players first need to activate cheats in a world by either enabling them before creating the world or by opening an existing world to LAN through the pause menu and enabling cheats from there.

The second method is to obtain a world's seed by typing '/seed' in the chat box, and then heading to the Chunkbase website to find Ancient City in that particular seed. Chunkbase is a great website that allows users to explore the entire map of the world.

These are the easiest ways to find an Ancient City by using commands or Chunkbase website.