How to cheat in Minecraft

Sometimes, Minecraft players may want to bend the conventional rules of the game a bit. Maybe it's because they have reached a difficult obstacle, or perhaps they just want to have a little extra fun in their sandbox world. Whatever the case may be, Mojang's marquee survival crafting title comes with a large collection of cheats and commands to utilize as players see fit.

Although Minecraft is a game with tons of cheats, fans will need a little understanding of each command's syntax to utilize them properly. Fortunately, many of the most popular cheats are quite easy to use and can be mastered in a short amount of time.

Before Minecraft players start using these cheats, they'll need to ensure that they're permitted in a given world or server.

How to enable cheats in Minecraft Java and Bedrock

Before players dive into their chat consoles and start firing off Minecraft commands, they'll need to ensure that they work first. To do so, players will need to enable cheats on their world or server. In single-player situations, they can enable cheats during a world's creation or in the middle of the game.

On the other hand, enabling cheats on a server requires the player making the change to have the privileges to do so. This typically means that the player in question is either the server's administrator or, at the very least, has been made into an operator (also known as an OP) to access the command console, which must be carried out by an admin or another OP.

Enabling cheats in Java Edition

When creating a new world, underneath the field where you name your world, click the "Enable Cheats" button so that it reads that cheats are on. If you've already created a world and want to enable cheats, open your pause menu while in-game. Select "Open to LAN." On the following set of menus, ensure that cheats are enabled and open your world to LAN. Cheats should now be active until you exit the game world.

Enabling cheats in Bedrock Edition

During a world's initial creation, select the cheats tab from the menu on the left side of the window. Then activate the cheat slider on the right so that it turns green. Alternatively, if you'd like to enable cheats after making a world, enter the world and open your pause menu. Select settings and the game tab to the left of the window. Scroll down the right side of the window and enable cheats by toggling the top slider under the cheats menu.

Easy cheats to use in Minecraft Java and Bedrock 1.20+

Once cheats are enabled in Minecraft, a world of new possibilities is unleashed for players. However, some commands can get pretty complex, so it's best to start small with basic cheats that can help players get used to them.

Fortunately, some cheats can be activated with just a few words in their syntaxes, making the process easy for newer players.

Easy-to-use cheats in Minecraft

/Alwaysday - Sets the world or server to remain in the day time no matter how much time has passed.

- Sets the world or server to remain in the day time no matter how much time has passed. /Damage - Causes a specified amount and type of damage to a target entity.

- Causes a specified amount and type of damage to a target entity. /Defaultgamemode - Sets the default game mode that will be joined for all players upon joining a world or server.

- Sets the default game mode that will be joined for all players upon joining a world or server. /Difficulty - Alters the game's difficulty setting.

- Alters the game's difficulty setting. /Effect - Applies or removes a chosen status effect to a player or entity.

- Applies or removes a chosen status effect to a player or entity. /Enchant - Adds the selected enchantment (including its specified rank) to a given item.

- Adds the selected enchantment (including its specified rank) to a given item. /Experience - Allows Minecraft players to add or remove experience points and levels from themselves or others.

- Allows Minecraft players to add or remove experience points and levels from themselves or others. /Gamemode - Changes the current game mode for the specified player.

- Changes the current game mode for the specified player. /Give - Gives an item or block in the desired quantities to a player or entity.

- Gives an item or block in the desired quantities to a player or entity. /Kill - Causes a target to instantly die without applying resistances or triggering Totems of Undying.

- Causes a target to instantly die without applying resistances or triggering Totems of Undying. /Locate - Allows players to receive the nearest coordinates to a chosen biome or structure.

- Allows players to receive the nearest coordinates to a chosen biome or structure. /Seed - Displays the current world or server's seed code.

- Displays the current world or server's seed code. /Setworldspawn - Sets the central spawn point where all players will appear and respawn at.

- Sets the central spawn point where all players will appear and respawn at. /Spawnpoint - Determines a spawn point for a given player.

- Determines a spawn point for a given player. /Summon - Allows Minecraft players to summon a wide range of entities, including mobs.

- Allows Minecraft players to summon a wide range of entities, including mobs. /Teleport - When followed by a set of XYZ coordinates, teleports a player instantaneously to the specified location.

- When followed by a set of XYZ coordinates, teleports a player instantaneously to the specified location. /Time - Allows Minecraft players to either determine the current time or to change it to their liking.

- Allows Minecraft players to either determine the current time or to change it to their liking. /Weather - Sets the current weather to a specific type.

- Sets the current weather to a specific type. /Worldborder - Determines the current location and size of the in-game world border.

As previously noted, learning the ins and outs of Minecraft's various commands takes some getting used to. However, the best way to figure them out is to experiment with them and see what happens.