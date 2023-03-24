5 best Minecraft mods to increase game difficulty in 2023

While Minecraft has plenty of challenges, particularly at higher difficulty levels, more can be done to make the game even more intense. Thanks to the efforts of the modding community, players can add mobs and bosses, extra survival gameplay, and entirely new dimensions and structures to the title.

When it comes to finding mods that add an extra challenge to Minecraft, players have plenty of options. Depending on what aspect of the game needs to be made more difficult, there is most likely a mod that can address that facet directly.

From dangerous foes to surviving the wild, players can add one or multiple mods to make their worlds a much more unpleasant place to reside in.

While there are too many great challenge mods to list, there are a few that Minecraft players may want to consider checking out first.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

AI Improvements and other Minecraft mods that are sure to add an extra challenge to the game

1) When Dungeons Arise!

Keep Kayra, a dungeon in When Dungeons Arise! (Image via Aureljz/CurseForge)

Minecraft's generated structures can be challenging on their own, but once players learn how to take them on, they're not all that threatening.

When Dungeons Arise! is a mod that aims to change this by adding randomly-generated and large dungeons to the world full of hostile mobs, traps, and treasures. The size of the dungeons ensures that players won't easily figure out their layout, and the wrong turn can result in a battle with a tough group of enemies.

Before tackling a generated structure in When Dungeons Arise!, Minecraft players should always make sure they're well-equipped for anything that might come.

2) Ice and Fire: Dragons

If Minecraft players get tired of battling the Ender Dragon over and over, it may be time to add some new dragons to the game world.

Contrary to its name, Ice and Fire: Dragons isn't just a mod that adds deadly elemental dragons to the world. It also adds multiple mythical creatures like trolls, cockatrices, gorgons, and many more. Many of these creatures aren't friendly and have magical or supernatural abilities that make them tough to take down in a fight.

This is to say nothing of the massive dragons who roam the world and can easily dispatch unprepared Minecraft players. Fortunately, if players are well-established, they can tame a dragon of their own for travel and defense.

3) AI Improvements

While AI Improvements doesn't add new mobs or create deadly bosses, it does make the standard mobs within Minecraft more intelligent.

From passive mobs to hostile mobs, the entities within the game are more aware. With this mod, hostile mobs will group up more often, have improved movement and pathing, and are more aware of how they can attack players.

This mod won't vastly increase difficulty, but it does make everyday survival trickier in the long run.

4) Blue Skies

When players first install Blue Skies in Minecraft, they may not be fully aware that anything has changed. However, this changes quickly as players learn how to access the mod's two new dimensions: the Everbright and Everdawn.

These new locations are filled to the brim with new structures to explore, gear to obtain, and deadly mobs and bosses to battle. Many of the creatures that fans will encounter have impressive magical abilities, making the two dimensions a deadly place even for seasoned players.

Before heading into the Everbright or Everdawn, players are highly advised to prepare as much as possible for a fight.

5) Mowzie's Mobs

When it comes to adding custom mobs that are quite dangerous, Mowzie's Mobs is the perfect mod. The new creatures in this mod are mythical in nature for the most part and possess unique AI and devastating powers.

Players can battle Foliaath venus fly trap monsters in the jungle, flying serpentine naga creatures, or take on one of the mod's many bosses like the Ferrous Wroughtnaught or Barako, the Sun Chief.

No matter where players roam in this mod, they're bound to find plenty of hostile creatures willing to give them a test of their survival.

Poll : 0 votes