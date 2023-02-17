5 best Minecraft dragon builds

Dragons are powerful mythical beasts that can be built in Minecraft. The reason they're feared is that these creatures can destroy everything in their path with their fiery breath and razor-sharp claws. Moreover, they have wings and can fly, rendering any attempt at escape futile. While the ones you'll create won't endanger anyone, they'll still look amazing.

This article will mention five Minecraft dragon builds that you can replicate in the game to leave your friends speechless.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Dragons make for breathtaking builds in Minecraft

5) Easy Dragon

This dragon is straightforward to build and looks great. It's made of a variety of colorful blocks that are a little hard to get but would be easy to obtain in a creative world. The size of this build makes it perfect for smaller worlds, but you can scale it up if needed.

This dragon would be a great creation to show off on a builder server and was made by the Minecraft YouTuber Lemonslice.

4) Simple Dragon

If you're not a skilled builder and just want a good-looking dragon in Minecraft, you can make a Simple Dragon. A few examples featured in the video above use common blocks, meaning this build can even be plausible to attempt on a Survival server.

This YouTuber wolfbiom decided to build a few Simple Dragons, so you're able to choose which one to replicate from a couple of different colors and designs. Anyone who's not the best at building might want to check the above video out.

3) Blue Dragon

This Blue Dragon is one of the easiest to build and also among the most majestic. It is beginner friendly as well. You can find variations of this build in several places online. However, the dragon featured in the video above, made by Minecraft player and YouTuber GeminiTay, is a fan favorite. This is because it makes use of some interesting things like half blocks and corner pieces for its shape.

This is a much bigger build than the previous ones mentioned on this list. You can make this build with whatever colors you want, but blue typically looks the best.

2) Smaug Dragon (The Hobbit)

Smaug is a fictional character and dragon in J. R. R. Tolkien's 1937 novel, The Hobbit — which was later adapted into a movie. He is described as being long and red, with wings that stretch from wall to wall, a roaring voice, and an insatiable appetite for precious metals and gemstones.

Smaug was bred by Morgoth during the First Age in Angband; he sacked the city of Dale before he was slain by Bard II at some point during either the Third or Fourth Age (the exact period has never been determined).

The dragon can be recreated in Minecraft, and the video above showcases what such a build would look like. The one featured in the clip was created by YouTuber and Minecraft player axoNNNessj - Gaming.

1) Chinese Dragon

This build is grand in scale and is sure to garner compliments from anyone you show it to. Chinese dragons are mythical creatures that have serpentine bodies, four legs, and two claws. They are often depicted in Chinese art as being the symbol of power and good luck. They were also used as symbols of imperial power during ancient times.

The Chinese dragon is one of the most important symbols in Chinese culture because it represents strength, good fortune, wisdom, and immortality. This makes them perfect for building your next Minecraft project. This fabulous Chinese Dragon build was made by YouTuber Mine7craft.

