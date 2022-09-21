Ten years ago, the world was introduced to The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. The film was the long-awaited start of a prequel series to the beloved Lord of the Rings saga. The movie was released nearly ten years ago, with Peter Jackson returning from LOTR to guide the project.

Martin Freeman took over the role of the hobbit Bilbo Baggins from Ian Holm, with Ian McKellan as the gray wizard Gandalf reprising his iconic character. The film took place about sixty years before The Fellowship of the Ring and saw Baggins help a tribe of dwarves reclaim their throne from the vicious dragon Smaug.

The film opened to a mixed reception compared to the previous Middle Earth movies. It was criticized for its abrupt pace and deviations from the source material.

Some gripes may prove to be valid, like the uneven visual effects. However, that doesn't mean it's as bad as critics say.

Here is why The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey deserves more love.

Why The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey has more than what meets the eye

Riddles in the dark

Smeagol in the film (Image via Warner Bros.)

An exemplary moment within the movie is when Bilbo plays a devious game of riddles with the schizophrenic Smeagol. The two exchanged a few riddles, and if Bilbo wins, Smeagol must show him the way out of the cave. If he loses, however, Smeagol will eat him "whole."

As the game progresses, Bilbo stumps the deformed hobbit by asking what he has in his pocket. Naturally, Bilbo has the one ring that Smeagol accidentally dropped. Smeagol guesses wrong and becomes distraught, and attacks the hobbit.

The scene works almost like a slow burn. It never drags on, nor does it feel rushed in its execution. Its dark and sinister tone elevates the film to more of a threatening tone with a sense of intensity and urgency.

Classic Tolkien Lore

Bilbo and his Dwarf gang in 'The Hobbit' (Image via Warner Bros.)

Fans are ecstatic that the film mentions all sorts of Middle Earth lore. Onlookers revisit not only Middle Earth but also the Shire and a litany of différent locations.

Much like the Star Wars prequels, An Unexpected Journey takes fans to incredible places. It dove deeper into several other tales and mythologies of Middle Earth. Fans find out where Sauron has been hiding leading up to the events of The Lord of the Rings, and the evil Nazgul are detailed in the picture.

It has been nearly a decade since the last Tolkien film; thus, it felt like a breath of fresh air to witness this spectacle.

Martin Freeman

Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins in 'The Hobbit' (Image via Warner Bros.)

The film's highlight was easily Martin Freeman's portrayal of Bilbo Baggins. He exudes the character's quirky aura off and on-screen. Bilbo is hired to help a group of dwarves reclaim the mountain taken from them by the frightening Dragon Smaug. He is, essentially, used as the trump card up the dwarves' sleeves.

His nature only bolsters his performance as an awkward character. It's a shame that his performance wasn't universally recognized. Hopefully, the actor's contribution will be recognised even more in the future.

