Breeders Season 3 cast list: Martin Freeman, Alex Eastwood and others star in FX series

FX‘s acclaimed comedy series, Breeders, is gearing up for its Season 3 which is all set to return this May on FX itself. The upcoming narrative picks up from season 2 finale which saw an altercation go down between Paul, played by Martin Freeman, and his teenage son Luke, played by Alex Eastwood.

In the wake of the incidents of season 2, season 3 will be gearing up for a lot of drama, especially with Paul now living away. The official synopsis of the upcoming season states,

"Breeders continues its bitter-sweet look at the struggles of modern parenthood. Season 3 starts days after Season 2 ended, as the Worsley family reels from teenaged Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad, Paul (Martin Freeman). Paul’s moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house. "

Further elaborating on what lies ahead, it reads:

"He should be lonely but actually the simpler life has its appeal. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made. Meanwhile Ally (Daisy Haggard) has her own problems - with work, with her early menopause and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle). Gallows humor and large glasses of wine only go so far in quelling the angst..."

The cast of Breeders

Breeders boast of an amazing cast. With Martin Freeman in the lead role, the series also stars Daisy Haggard as Ally Grant, Stella Gonet as Leah, Joanna Bacon as Jackie, Alun Armstrong as Jim, Patrick Baladi as Darren, Tim Steed as Carl, Alex Eastwood as Luke and Eve Prenelle as Ava.

Martin Freeman as Paul

Martin Freeman is an acclaimed English actor who has been a recipient of many awards including an Emmy Award, a BAFTA Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He has also been nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

Freeman is best known for his role as Dr. John Watson in the British crime drama series Sherlock and as Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit film trilogy. He can also be seen in other features like Fargo, Love Actually, Shaun of the Dead, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, and even in Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films like Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther.

Freeman is indeed a talented actor who stars in the FX comedy drama as the father, Paul.

Alex Eastwood as Luke

Alex Eastwood is a budding young actor who is slowly carving out a space for himself in the entertainment industry. Eastwood has a number of features under his name. Apart from Breeders, he is known for starring in Creeped Out and The Strange Child. In the FX drama he stars as Luke, the teenage son of Paul and Ally.

Catch Breeders season 3 which will be dropping very soon on FX, this May.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul